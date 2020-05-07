STARK — Amended Board of Selectmen meeting minutes from February indicate the cemetery trustees raised another warning about the eroding condition of the town-owned Blake Cemetery in January and had requested funding from selectmen to address it.
During the board’s Feb. 19 meeting, former cemetery trustee Lisa Demers said the minutes from the Jan. 22 selectmen’s meeting were not recorded correctly and did not include the cemetery trustees’ report and omitted a request by the trustees for funding to address Blake Cemetery.
On Jan. 22, Demers suggested that selectmen consider an increase in the cemetery trust fund account in the future because the Blake Cemetery might require a grant and matching funds.
“It has been part of the town’s hazard mitigation plan for some years and its condition is disgraceful,” she had told selectmen.
On Thursday, cemetery board of trustees chairman Tim Emperor said the request that selectmen did not allocate was for $50,000.
On Wednesday, the Stark selectmen and cemetery trustees received two letters about the cemetery, one from the state archaeologist and the other from the Charitable Trusts Unit of the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office.
Tom Donovan, director of the CTU, which provides oversight of town trust funds, cited several state statutes and said towns have a requirement under law to have cemetery perpetual care funds, a core a town responsibility to establish one or more cemeteries for burial, and a requirement to pay for the operations and maintenance of their cemeteries.
For decades, the Upper Ammonoosuc River has slowly eroded the bluff adjacent to Blake Cemetery, and this year it progressed to the point where human burial remains have been exposed and headstones have fallen into the river, wrote Donovan.
“I understand that the town of Stark and its cemetery trustees have been aware of this problem for more than 20 years,” wrote Donovan. “But nothing has been done about it. I understand that the cost of addressing the problem has been a reason given for not taking action. That does not excuse the town’s clear responsibility to maintain Blake Cemetery. This is all the more troubling, because the remains of three Revolutionary War soldiers lie in that cemetery.”
The town failed to raise appropriate funding to provide for care and maintenance and the cemetery trustees failed to carry out their responsibilities for operation and maintenance, said Donovan.
The first order of business is for the town to enlist a professional archaeologist “to prevent immediate future harm to Blake Cemetery and develop and execute a long-term solution,” he said.
State archaeologist Mark Doperalski, who visited Blake Cemetery on Monday, wrote when human remains must be moved his department recommends a professional archaeologist specializing in human remains recovery to carefully map and excavate the remains and all grave items and markers.
A Developing Plan
A plan to move forward with the cemetery was floated at the Board of Selectmen’s meeting on Wednesday that included the two cemetery trustees and a discussion about the two letters and the town’s legal obligation to maintain its cemeteries.
They agreed to develop a plan for Blake Cemetery that Tim Emperor, chair of the cemetery board of trustees, said could be completed this year if the trustees and selectmen work together and a solid plan is made that finds funding.
Because Blake Cemetery is small and the erosion of its bank will continue, the plan is to exhume and move the grave remains to another cemetery, likely the one along Emerson Road.
Blake Cemetery contains an official count of 37 graves.
“Without casting any blame here … you fellas are under a a lot of pressure,” Coos County Commissioner Rick Samson said to Stark selectmen. “As a former selectman, as a former cemetery sexton, I’m well aware of a lot of what’s going on here and you’ve gotten a lot of bad publicity. Whether it’s right or not, I’m not going to judge that. But I do think that you’ve put yourself in an awkward position, and as the commissioner for this district, you’ve put the county in an awkward position.”
Samson offered help and gave the name of a company, Geophysical Services Inc, of Nashua, one of the largest ground-penetrating radar firms in the state that is run by Peter Leach, that could visit Stark at any time and at no charge and look at the cemetery to see exactly what’s under there and help with the plan.
Albert Cloutier, a Stark selectman for 28 years and the current chair of the board, said Samson’s information is welcome.
Emperor, a cemetery trustee for a year and a half, said his board knew about the Blake Cemetery problem and didn’t ignore it and the trustees in the last 18 months have moved forward as efficiently as possible in a small town of volunteers.
“I can’t speak to what other trustees did,” he said. “I can speak to what this group did. That’s the reason I ran for the position, because I was disgusted with what’s going on there.”
After determining that fixing the bank is not feasible because of the high cost, the trustees, during their autumn meeting, concluded re-internment at another location would be the viable plan.
(After Wednesday’s meeting, Emperor estimated the cost at about $50,000 to $60,000).
The trustees will have their first meeting of the year on June 10.
“We were going to discuss the grant funding opportunities that we looked at over the winter, which were several but not really available to us for lots of different reasons,” said Emperor. “The letter from the Attorney General’s Charitable Trust Department quoted several RSAs and I don’t think there’s any question that the town understands it has an obligation. Whether it ignored that or not in the past, I’m not going to live in the past, and we’ve got to move forward.”
After reviewing statutes and speaking with state officials in Concord, he said its very clear that cemetery trustees are the ones responsible to coordinate and ensure that everything happens.
“And the selectmen get to pay for it, which means the people,” said Emperor. “I know the people in Stark care also … We’ll put a plan in place to see how we can make that happen, then work on finding the funding to do re-interment as soon as possible … Our trustees will come up with a plan probably in the next 120 days or 90 days and estimates on cost and go from there.”
The trustees are looking into what it will take to identify the graves and properly and respectfully move them, he said.
Under state law, the remains must be removed to another municipally owned cemetery, he said.
Those buried at Blake Cemetery were people and founding members of the community, said Emperor.
“We need to respect them and we need to make sure that continues,” he said.
Living near the Blake Cemetery is Selectman Doug Shannon, who said he holds a soft spot in his heart for the cemetery, and now owning the Blake Farm land, basically lived on it his entire life.
“This isn’t the first time we sent letters to Concord asking for help,” said Shannon. “Everybody has tried to get help for assistance on how to do this because we could see it coming … This town has been asking for help for a lot of years.”
Shannon and Cloutier don’t agree that all of the problems stem from erosion and said there is clear evidence of vandalism after several headstones five or six feet back from the water were recently and obviously removed.
“Right now, I’m leaning on the side of vandalism,” said Cloutier. “Yes, there is a problem with erosion, but our string [installed at the edge of the bluff] from two years ago is still there. The pictures of the headstones are still there. Something else is going on there.”
Shannon said he is also not certain that the skull on the bank and human remains found on May 1 are from the cemetery and they could be much newer than the 1800s.
The skull and remains are still being analyzed at the state medical examiner’s office.
