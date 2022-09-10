State Cautions Drivers About Moose

MONTPELIER — Moose are on the move and motorists need to use caution, according to the Fish and Wildlife Department.
Moose are more likely to be crossing roadways at this time of year, especially after dark or early in the morning because this is breeding season, says FWD Major Justin Stedman. “Motorists hit 49 moose on Vermont highways during 2021 and 23 so far this year,” he noted. “We are asking drivers to be especially careful and for people to enjoy watching moose from a distance. Moose can be unpredictable and dangerous if you get too close and they start to feel cornered or get irritated.”
These measures can be taken to avoid hitting them, according to Fish and Wildlife:
*Be aware of the danger - moose cross the road randomly, as well as at their regular crossings.
*Increase your roadside awareness and reduce your speed when you see MOOSE CROSSING signs along the highway. When on secondary roads, the recommended speed is 40 mph or less in these moose crossing areas.
*Drive defensively and don’t overdrive your headlights. Moose are more active at night and early morning, and they are difficult to see because of their dark color.
*If you see a moose ahead, slow down or stop. Trying to speed past them before they can move can be a serious mistake.
Here are Vermont highway sections most frequented by moose:
