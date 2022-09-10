State Cautions Drivers About Moose
Buy Now

Fish & Wildlife cautions drivers that moose are more likely to be crossing roadways at this time of year, especially after dark or early in the morning. (VTF&W photo)

MONTPELIER — Moose are on the move and motorists need to use caution, according to the Fish and Wildlife Department.

Moose are more likely to be crossing roadways at this time of year, especially after dark or early in the morning because this is breeding season, says FWD Major Justin Stedman. “Motorists hit 49 moose on Vermont highways during 2021 and 23 so far this year,” he noted. “We are asking drivers to be especially careful and for people to enjoy watching moose from a distance. Moose can be unpredictable and dangerous if you get too close and they start to feel cornered or get irritated.”

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments