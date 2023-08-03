St. Johnsbury conquered Vermont.
Can the local all-stars conquer New England?
The 10-12-year-old boys from the Northeast Kingdom have earned a rare opportunity to go toe-to-toe with the region’s best teams this weekend at the Little League Baseball New England Regionals in Bristol, Connecticut.
The four-team field includes Massachusetts (Canton), New Hampshire (Salem) and Maine (Gray-New Gloucester), the teams duking it out in the double-elimination tournament that runs Saturday to Thursday. It will take three wins to advance to the famed Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, Aug. 16-27.
“We can do it,” said St. Johnsbury manager Rene Bathalon, whose team brought home the town’s second-only state title last Sunday in Burlington. “We’ve proven it at districts, we’ve proven it at states. We are St. Johnsbury. We are Turtle Power. Yes, we can do it.”
The team, dubbed the Turtles, heads south Friday morning for the big stage — Breen Field at the A. Bartlett Giamatti Little League Leadership Training Center. Opening ceremonies are set for Friday night at 7 before St. Johnsbury opens play Saturday morning against Massachusetts. Maine and New Hampshire meet at 1 p.m.
St. J will be looking to become the first team from Vermont to reach the LLWS.
“When we put all of our heart into it, we are unstoppable,” said Landon Mosher, the team’s leadoff hitter and catcher. “We know these teams are going to be really good, as long as we stay positive, we will have a good chance.”
It’s been a storybook summer for St. Johnsbury, which ascended from the loser’s bracket in the state tournament and won three games in three days, capped by a heart-stopping 8-5, nine-inning victory over Champlain Valley to secure the program’s first title since 1985 and earned its first-ever trip to Bristol. (St. J in 1985 went to Eastern Regionals in New York).
“It’s beyond words how special this team is,” Bathalon said. “I still have goosebumps, though I really think it will sink in when we get to Bristol. There’s really no experience like this; driving into Burlington last Friday night and leaving Sunday night as state champion. It was such a team effort. When we got down, the next person stepped up. It was just a phenomenal team effort. This team has great resilience.”
In an elimination semifinal game last Friday, Maddox Stacey hit a game-tying home run in the third and a game-deciding two-run blast in the fifth to lift St. J to a 6-4 win.
Facing unbeaten Champlain Valley on Saturday, Caleb Decker delivered a two-run bomb in the fifth as the Turtles rallied to win 2-1. In the state final Sunday against CV, Stacey did it again — blasting a three-run homer to center field in the top of the ninth inning to help St. J erase a 38-year title drought.
“It was the best thing ever,” Bathalon said. “Having players run at me after the game, screaming, ‘We’re going to Bristol,’ that was just the kicker of the pie. Just so cool.”
St. J is a resilient bunch. In the District 4 tournament, Connecticut Valley North topped the Turtles 4-2, but St. J responded the following day. The Turtles tossed a no-hitter in 12-0, four-inning district-clinching triumph.
Then at state, St. J fell 13-0 to Champlain Valley during the first weekend but came back to win its next three games.
“When one of us gets down, everybody picks them up,” said Brody Mann, who helped close the game on the bump in the state final.
The Turtles are a special group of boys who connect on and off the field — eight of the players were part of the 10U all-star team that won the District 4 tournament in 2021.
“Everyone has their role on the team and everyone fits their role,” said Tayton Goodwin, the team’s ace pitcher. “We all do what we are supposed to do. If someone’s down we pick them up together.”
The group has depth and talent. Six pitchers — Goodwin, Mosher, Mann, Barrett Somers, Owen Tucker and Stacey — took the mound at the state tournament. Four players hit dingers during all-star play: Stacey, Chris Watkins III, Goodwin and Decker.
Stacey is the team’s leading hitter, batting .448 with four HRs among his 13 hits in 10 games. Decker checks in with a .348 batting average while Mosher is hitting .300 with a team-leading 11 runs scored.
“I love hanging out with the boys on practice days and I couldn’t ask for a better team,” said Watkins, the cleanup hitter and third baseman. “We have a strong bond. All of us have the drive and passion to win even if we’re down. The love of baseball puts everyone on our team in a good spot on the field.”
The roster includes Lukas Coburn, Owen Croteau, Decker, Goodwin, Wyatt Lazerick, Mann, Landon Minshull, Mosher, Somers, Stacey, Tucker, Watkins, Bathalon and assistant coaches Shaun Mosher and Lance Tucker.
After a slow practice Monday, the team is loose and ready for Saturday, Bathalon said. They had their best practice of the week Wednesday night.
There are only a couple more sleeps before the small-town boys hit the big-city stage and the Turtles are ready for the moment. Win or lose, however, it’s an experience of a lifetime.
“We’re from a small town and doing this is really cool,” Mann said. “The feeling of knowing you’re part of a team that has won a state championship after 38 years is just amazing. I am looking forward to winning a few games and living with the team— no parents, just kids and coaches.”
Added Watkins: “We’ve made it super far, we’re going to have fun, play hard and try and come out on top.”
“It’s going to be pretty cool to be on live TV,” Goodwin said.
TURTLE POWER
These all-stars have dubbed themselves the St. Johnsbury Turtles. The name was born at the start of all-star play and has grown with them through district and state play. “When we first won district as 10U, we had green hats and we thought of the name Turtles. We remembered it this year and just went with it.” It has a deeper meaning, according to Goodwin. “It’s because if we’re down, we chip away, we try and slowly try to get ourselves back to where they are,” he said. “We don’t try and rush things.”
CANTON, MASS.
St. J’s first opponent in the New England Regional will also be a first-time participant. Canton Little League last Sunday toppled Barnstable, 6-2, to claim the town’s first-ever Massachusetts state championship. The team finished 14-0 in all-star play and outlasted 160-plus Little League teams from the Bay State to book a trip to Bristol. Andrew Sullivan tossed a complete-game, six-hitter with nine strikeouts and zero walks. He also blasted two home runs in a win two days earlier.
HE SAID IT
When asked about being part of the first St. J team to win a state title since 1985, Goodwin replied, “I am at a loss for words. My dad [Nate] was born that year. It’s hard to think it’s been that long. And my dad’s old.”
DID YOU KNOW?
Connecticut Valley North won the state title and advanced to Bristol in 2019. Dating back to 1957, only two other local teams have won state titles — Connecticut Valley (Woodsville/Bradford) in 1988 and St. J in 1985.
BLAST FROM THE PAST
The only other St. Johnsbury team to win the Vermont Little League state title was the Shane Lewis-led 1985 squad, which advanced to the Eastern Regionals in Newburgh, New York. The team won the first game against Manchester North (N.H.) and lost to Oneonta, New York. They also fell to Warwick, Rhode Island in the consolation game. Dave Cloutier was the head coach of that all-star squad. Cloutier is Tayton Goodwin’s great uncle.
IT TAKES A VILLAGE
According to its Facebook page, St. Johnsbury Baseball is close to reaching its $10,000 goal to help the team and their families get to Bristol. Several area businesses have chipped in significant donations, along with individual donors. The program is selling baseballs autographed by the team members for $25 apiece. They are accepting payments via Venmo (@stjohnsbury-baseballsoftball), cash and check. They have a gofundme set up at: https://gofund.me/af419af6
ONCE IN A ‘BLUE’ MOON
Joining the St. J All-Stars will be another local, Al Baesemann. The longtime St. Johnsbury umpire will call games at the Little League regional baseball tournaments for the first time. The 49-year-old Baesemann has spent over 23 years umpiring at the Little League, Babe Ruth and Legion levels and is one of 12 umpires out of 185 applicants to be selected for this year’s tournament.
Three different Little League regional tournaments will play out at the Bristol Little League complex this coming week. Alongside the New England bracket, the Metro regional has a team from New Jersey, New York, Connecticut and Rhode Island. The Mid-Atlantic rep will come from either Pennsylvania, Maryland, Washington D.C., or Delaware.
Baesemann will umpire games in the Mid-Atlantic or Metro tournament to start, he said. Every umpire will do two games a day and rotate between home plate or one of the bases. After two days, Baesemann said, the umpires are evaluated and then placed accordingly in games for the remainder of all three tournaments. Baesemann will get his schedule when he arrives in Bristol.
SCHEDULE/HOW TO WATCH
All games at Bristol, Connecticut
(ESPN+ = subscription required)
Saturday, Aug. 5
Game 1: St. Johnsbury vs. Massachusetts, 10 a.m. (ESPN+)
Game 2: New Hampshire vs. Maine, 1 p.m. (ESPN+)
Sunday, Aug. 6
Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 4 p.m. (ESPN+)
Monday, Aug. 7
Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 9 a.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday, Aug. 9
Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday, Aug. 10
Championship: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.