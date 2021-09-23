State Change Complicating Plan To Replace St. J School Roofs

State changes in the efficiency of building insulation is causing a slight snag in the efforts of the St. Johnsbury School to replace its aging roofs.
The school district has been working on a long-term plan since 2020 to eventually replace all the roofs at the Western Avenue school building. All of the school’s five roofs are over 20-years-old and they all have a 25-year life expectancy.
But Superintendent Dr. Brian G. Ricca told the school board in his regular report on Monday that a state change in the required “R factor” of insulation efficiency means there’s more research to be done on the building before a roof replacement plan can be fully put together.
“Our roofer is trying to coordinate a time to get on our roof, penetrate the roof and assess the “R” factor,” said Ricca. “In addition, the state has changed the requirements for the R Factor to 40, and previously it was 30 when the roofs were initially put on…We need information from the company about the status of our roofs to update the building committee and get the information out to bid.”
The school building was expanded in 2000 to accommodate neighborhood school consolidation.
While the roof sections are still functional have been some problems with them over time - such as seals letting go where the original building connects to a new section.
School officials say they want to replace each roof one at a time over several years to avoid a major one-time financial expense.
