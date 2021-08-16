State Charges Dropped Against Waterfront Plaza Shooting Suspect

State charges against a Connecticut man accused of being involved in a Newport City gang shooting last year have now been dismissed.
Orleans County State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett filed a notice in Orleans Superior Court on July 26 dismissing state charges of unlawful restraint and conspiracy to traffic fentanyl pending against Michael Alamo Jr., 23, of Hartford, Conn.
Orleans Superior Court
Barrett said the state is stepping away from the case due to federal drug conspiracy charges filed against Alamo in May.
“The state is deferring to a federal prosecution,” wrote Barrett.
Alamo was charged by federal authorities in May for allegedly conspiring with Jaquan Flintroy, 26, Donta Flowers Jr., 27, and his father, Donta Flowers Sr., 44, to distribute fentanyl in Vermont. Alamo was also charged federally for possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute.
Police say Alamo was one of five alleged Hartford, Conn., drug dealers involved in a Nov. 30, 2020, dispute in Newport City.
According to court documents, Alamo, Flintroy, Flowers Jr. and Wilfredo Cerpa, 23, argued with and then shot Donta Flowers Sr. in the leg, leaving him lying in the Waterfront Plaza parking lot. Flintroy is the alleged trigger-man in the case.
The four then went to a city home, holding residents and a baby at gunpoint while they cased the house. All four suspects were later arrested, according to court documents.
Police say Cerpa and Alamo were arrested in Orleans and charged for allegedly carrying what officials called an “extraordinary” amount of fentanyl.
