State Clears Up Reporting Issue, Cases Rising Again In NEK

After several days of work, state officials resolved problems in Vermont’s COVID-19 data reporting and public-facing dashboard and released more complete new case totals for the past week.
There were over 4,000 additional positives added to the dashboard since last Thursday as a result of the resolved issues. The more complete data shows that cases in the Northeast Kingdom have begun to rise again, although not to the extent as other parts of the state that have seen a dramatic rise in new infections driven overwhelmingly by the Omicron variant.
The NEK is averaging over 50 cases per day once again, after having dropped into the low 30s and high 20s per day just a few weeks ago.
Included in the new data was the region’s second-highest single day with 136 new cases on Friday, Jan. 7, according to the most recent data available on Wednesday. That included 75 cases in Caledonia County, 49 in Orleans and 12 in Essex. It is possible this latest data could be revised again in the future as the Health Department continues to receive and process additional results and make adjustments to ensure accuracy.
While cases have risen recently, the NEK has the lowest number of cases per capita over the last 2 weeks compared to the rest of Vermont. This is a complete reversal from the height of the Delta surge when the Northeast Kingdom had the most cases per capita in Vermont for several weeks running.
Over the last 2 weeks, Essex had the lowest number of new cases per capita at 91 cases per 10,000 followed by Orleans at 95 cases per 10,000 people. The statewide average was 186 cases per 10,000 people in that time frame and Bennington had the highest rate at 332 cases per 10,000 people over the last 2 weeks.
Health officials warn, however, that Omicron is much more transmissible than Delta and can quickly impact a community and encourages everyone to abide by mitigation measures like wearing a mask, social distancing, staying home when sick and getting vaccinated to prevent further spread of the variant and illness.
Also included in the latest data was the fact that another NEK resident has died as a result of COVID-19. The latest fatality was of a Caledonia County resident on Sunday, Jan. 9. This marks the 22 Caledonia County death. The region has now had 56 total deaths, with 31 in Orleans County and 3 in Essex County.
Cases In Schools
According to the Health Department, last week saw over 300 cases recorded in Vermont’s K-12 schools while infectious. This included Albany Community School - 2, Blue Mountain Union - 1, Cabot School - 5, Craftsbury Schools - 2, Danville School - 1, Derby Elementary School - 1, Lake Region UHS - 2, Lyndon Town School - 1, Newbury Elementary School - 1, Newport City Elementary School - 2, North Country Union Jr. HS - 2, St. Johnsbury Academy - 3, St. Johnsbury School - 1, Sutton Village School - 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.