State Colleges System Considers New Aviation Maintenance Program

MONTPELIER — A Vermont State Colleges System board committee received an update on workforce development efforts this week.
Trustees on the Education, Personnel, and Student Life (EPSL) Committee heard from Vermont Technical College President Pat Moulton who said continuing education and workforce development programs are “all over the board” across the schools merging under the umbrella of the new university system.
New Aviation Maintenance Program
The group was briefed on plans for a new Aviation Maintenance Technology associates degree in the works to be added for the coming year at VTC.
The new degree program, after its inaugural year, would be added to the offerings of Vermont State University.
Moulton said the college was seeking approval from the committee for the new program, which has been offered as an apprenticeship program in cooperation with the Burlington Career and Technical Education Center. The associate’s program will be an extension of that program, and Moulton said the existing tech center collaboration will provide a pipeline into the new associate’s degree program.
“We see this as a great collaboration with career and tech ed centers … a not-so-small factor is that they received a large Congressionally-directed spending appropriation recently to expand the program at VTC,” she noted.
Moulton said, “To us, this is a natural extension of our aviation program, we teach pilots now … you need the mechanics to keep the planes in the air.”
Robin Guillian, aviation director at VTC and a pilot herself, said, “The industry is indeed growing, like gangbusters. We almost always have a list for our professional pilot program.”
She said pilots who have graduated from the program fly for a number of top airlines and for the National Guard.
“This program is open to the public, it is not just a high school program … We have been looking at this for the last two years as an obvious and excellent program to add under the umbrella of our aviation program,” Guillian said.
“This was put together as a marvelous fit and collaboration and partnership,” continued Guillian, saying the program exists already and the general education credits will need to be earned at VTC the first year of the program. “The reason that aviation maintenance programs are a hard fit for academia is because they involve 1,900 hours of practical training while they’re in class, so the classes are a funky fit for academia.”
Existing general education courses offered throughout the VSCS system that will be joined as part of Vermont State University will be the courses offered for the program, with no new general education courses being created.
Trustee Ryan Cooney, a recent graduate of VTC who studied aviation, said the industry is scrambling for trained staff, “It’s really going to put Vermont at the forefront of aviation training for decades to come.”
“We made sure that we created all the courses that would fit here for our academic purposes and our accreditation,” said Guillian.
She said the budget for the new program is very small as a result of the building out of an existing program. “The only other operational was just to figure out how to register people … we’re filling seats in general education classes that already exist … we look at it as a marvelous opportunity to help these high school students get a 2-year degree.
“The airlines would much rather hire maintenance technicians that have at least a 2-year degree … they are in a position of enormous responsibility.
“Having a 2-year degree is a huge, huge help,” she said saying the graduates need strong communication skills and having a degree and certification will assist them in earning promotions in their chosen career.
Guillian said the Burlington tech program has a 20-year track record of success.
Trustee Jim Masland said during the meeting, “This one clearly is a no-brainer, absolutely a no-brainer, I think it’s terrific.”
Megan Cluver, the VSCS Board member who chairs the EPSL committee, said she shares Masland’s enthusiasm, saying it’s a low-cost investment with promising results that matches workforce needs with a program to respond by training skilled employees in Vermont.
In-State Tuition Discussion
The committee also discussed revisions to the state colleges’ policy on in-state residency for tuition to align with new state legislation.
VSCS General Counsel Patty Turley told the committee that if a student has a special immigrant visa, who qualifies as a refugee, or has been granted parole to enter the United States, that those people would be eligible for the in-state tuition rate.
The legislation requires that the policy is in effect for the Community College of Vermont (CCV), but Turley said the chancellor’s office wanted to bring the language to the committee to see if they wanted to enact the in-state tuition rates for the noted categories of individuals.
“We have to modify our policy,” said Turley, saying the question of whether the amended resolution be adopted to institute the in-state tuition rates across the state college system.
Cluver said at a recent full board meeting, it was the board’s inclination to offer the in-state tuition rate across the system.
“Can you think of any reason not to do so, Patty?” asked Trustee Karen Luneau.
Turley said, “It would be our feeling that this welcomes people into Vermont, which is exactly what we want to do. There is some financial cost … these are individuals who do not have a home and they are choosing to come to a Vermont institution. We think this is exactly what this policy would encourage.”
“It sounds like a good idea to me, but I want to be absolutely clear on who the populations are,” said Luneau. Turley reviewed the group of individuals again saying it would be groups of immigrants in specific groups.
Luneau said, “I would love to make that motion,” which the committee approved, and will present to the full Board of Trustees at its next meeting.
Moulton said, “We often see a number of refugees … I would certainly support that in-state tuition be available at Vermont State University as well as CCV.”
“Overall I think this is a great idea if we can do it,” said Moulton.
Joyce Judy, president of CCV, said the community college system serves a number of refugees. “Most of the time when someone moves here to Vermont, their first year is spent trying to figure out where to live … I think this is really going to impact a few people, but the majority are not going to be full-time students … they are struggling to survive. It’s the rare person who is ready to take a course, but I think we should stand ready to help them do that.”
“I just think it’s the right thing to do, but I don’t think you’re going to see an uptick,” said Judy.
Incoming Vermont State University President Dr. Parwinder Grewal said he would support the extension of the amended policy for everyone to allow them “to seek any level of education” they seek to pursue.
Committee members discussed how the new policy would aid the immigrant groups in obtaining an education that they may need due to their education and certifications and degrees from overseas requiring additional education in the United States.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.