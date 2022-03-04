State Colleges Transformation Plans Advancing

MONTPELIER — The Vermont State Colleges System Board of Trustees weighed the role of the Chancellor’s office and the college presidents, after the merger of Castleton University, Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College completes on July 1, 2023, at its recent meeting.
The system now has four college presidents, including one at the other institution under the VSCS umbrella, the Community College of Vermont, but will emerge from the transformation with just two presidents, one for Vermont State University and one for the community college statewide system.
A discussion of executive roles and responsibilities for the chancellor’s office and the leadership team and the college presidents occupied a good portion of the VSCS Board of Trustees’ recent full meeting.
“The VSC is seeking to operate as a true system, not a federation,” material submitted to the board explained. “The Board, working through the Chancellor, is the highest level of authority on all administrative and academic matters, including determining strategic priorities, executive employment, and all resource allocations, subject to State statutes, executed labor agreements, and VSC Board-accepted standards of shared governance.”
The meeting goal was to finalize job descriptions and an organizational chart prior to the launch of a search for a new President.
After early discussions of eliminating the Chancellor’s office, the final report issued for the Select Committee on the Future of Public Higher Education in Vermont by the National Center for Higher Education Management Systems noted that, “There are good reasons to maintain the Chancellor’s Office and to expect it to play a key role in leading transformative change…. beyond the transformation time frame, the need for effective policy leadership on behalf of the System will remain, as will the need to assure that administrative services are efficiently delivered, and the Chancellor’s Office will be essential to fulfilling that role..”
Dennis Jones (President Emeritus of NCHEMS) said “As you go forward, there is going to be plenty of work for everybody and you’re going to need very strong presidents and a very strong chancellor’s office… As I work around the country, so many of the conflicts … the argument is almost always where do you draw the line between the two?”
“The presidents ought to know that they will get allocated a budget from the board, and they have to make decisions about how to allocate that budget … they have to be responsible for who they hire, not the system, but on behalf of the board, the system needs to be in a position to say they are living within the constraints that the board approved,” said Jones.
Jones said, “There’s just a huge downside when institutions within a system are essentially in bankruptcy and the board has to be protected from that set of circumstances … it’s important to do as you mentioned to separate the back-office functions from the board and board leadership and how you organize that, there are myriad ways. We suggested in the report that it could be organized as a separate entity, we called it a service corporation.”
Dr. John Mills, the interim president of NVU, told the board that the chart delineating the roles and responsibilities for the newly-unified university and re-vamped VSCS contain areas he feels should be board responsibilities for the system to be as efficient as possible.
He said he believes the chancellor’s office could be cut down, saying he believes the proposed system needs to be re-assessed.
“It would be encumbering and it is encumbering to me the way the system would work,” said Mills.
Questions About Size Of Chancellor’s Office
Joyce Judy, president of the Community College of Vermont, said she believes the shared services and the role of the presidents need to be separated out, “I am all for sharing services, students don’t care where they get their student bill from … I think we can figure out how we provide things like that. I am okay with a chancellor and two presidents,” but she said she thought the chancellor’s office could be pared down, noting that there are presently 38 people who work in the chancellor’s office.
“I think having a chancellor that works closely with the board and works closely with the legislature on behalf of the board makes sense,” continued Judy. “When I go to the legislature I bring people, staff with me that are close to that work … and the further you get removed from it, the less impact that it has.”
Judy said, “It’s a balance, you do want entrepreneurial presidents who are out there building relationships and you can really have some economy around that.”
Trustee and State Rep. Jim Masland said, “I agree with Joyce that certain things could be grouped in the chancellor’s office,” and he said he has often wondered if the chancellor’s office was “unnecessarily top-heavy, and if it might be pared back.”
Masland said, “Generally speaking, I support the model that’s been proposed with the chancellor’s office, but I am wondering if the chancellor’s office itself could look at being a little less top-heavy … a little more streamlined.”
Trustee Meg Cluver asked for clarity around the nearly 40 staff members based at the Montpelier VSCS offices.
Zdatny said the chancellor’s office now serves two purposes, working with the legislature and state agencies, and historically as a system, she said, the VSCS has not done a good job advocating for itself externally. She said in the offices are a number of employees who constitute the shared services for the colleges from IT to human resources, the library system and more.
“Right now we are straddling those two lines and I don’t think there is clarity as to what the chancellor’s office does … as we have consolidated things over time we are carrying those things for the institutions, I think there’s more we can do and we can do it better and do it streamlined, right now there is some duplication,” said Zdatny. “There are some administrative back office functions that could probably be handled by an institution with expertise, not everything is required to be done centrally.”
Three of the 38 employees are part-time, noted Chief Financial and Operating Officer Sharron Scott. She said the bulk of the employees work in direct service for the colleges, “It is largely a shared services operation already, there are individuals who already support the colleges to a great degree.”
Board Chair Lynn Dickinson said the board earlier voted to advance with the recommendations of the Select Committee put in place by the legislature and the VSCS must keep its commitments, “We need stability. We have been charged by the legislature to do this and we have to be very clear that we are following their committee … we are trying to transform this system so that we can continue to provide the programs to the citizens and employers of the State of Vermont.”
Trustee Shawn Tester, the CEO of Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, said, “The chancellor’s office is playing an important role” as the system’s transformation navigates forward.
“The structure and roles are going to evolve over time, we’re going through a significant transformation today,” said Tester, stressing things could “ … look very different in five years.”
