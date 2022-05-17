State Colleges Trustees Unanimously Adopt Diversity Statement

MONTPELIER — The first-ever diversity statement of the Vermont State Colleges System (VSCS) was adopted unanimously by the Board of Trustees at their meeting Monday.
Trustee Ryan Cooney, the only student member of the board of trustees and also a member of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee, briefed the full board on the DEI Task Force and its diversity statement developed the past year. He also briefly touched on a student-led Anti-Racism Pledge earlier approved by the board, and the plans to roll it out during the welcome week at the start of the coming academic year across the state college campuses.
Cooney told the board that the DEI Committee was unable to vote on the statement at its meeting last week due to a lack of quorum, and he was designated to present the changes to the latest version of the language, and bring it to the board for action.
Mary Brodsky, the executive director for human resources and diversity, equity and inclusion at the Community College of Vermont, told the board, “The concept of a diversity statement arose from someone in the Vermont Technical College asked for help creating a program-specific diversity statement, and the DEISJ — Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Social Justice Transformation Group — considered this request and then suggested instead we create a unified diversity statement for the whole Vermont State College system.
“We used the Vermont Declaration of Inclusion and Governor Scott’s proclamation of inclusion as a starting point and then wove in our DEISJ design principles,” said Brodsky.
She said throughout March and April the proposed diversity statement was “socialized” and brought to stakeholders across the college campuses for feedback.
Brodsky said not all of the feedback was necessarily adopted, but it was informative to hear some of the different perspectives. She said most of those who commented had positive input and that was important to the group doing the work, to see the results “of how people are embracing this work” as the colleges look to move forward.
“The statement is but a foundational step,” stressed Brodsky, saying it needs to be part of a comprehensive strategic plan to advance DEI principles. “As a leadership collective we have to inspire employees to take action by modeling” the principles espoused in the statement she said.
Kathleen Mason, a staff member at VTC, said the overwhelming number of responses were positive, though the survey did not yield as many responses as had been hoped for. “Overall it was a very positive experience for everyone. People said please don’t just make this a statement that’s put up on a shelf.
“We’re hoping that your endorsement today will really move it forward,” said Mason.
Dr. Jae Basiliere, director of the Center for Teaching and Learning at Northern Vermont University, said they brought the statement on a listening tour at NVU Lyndon and Johnson and to Castleton University, as well as the central office of the state colleges with her colleagues on the group.
Basiliere said the statement “tells our students who we are … it tells our faculty and staff who we are,” as well as alumni and the community, beyond the campus walls. “We are showing that we are a community of people who are listening to the community around us … and really significantly that we are a community of people who want to do and be better.”
The Diversity Statement
The Vermont State College System (VSCS) is committed to nurturing a welcoming, diverse, and inclusive learning and working environment. We condemn racism and welcome all persons, regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, or ability, and want everyone to be safe and welcome in our community.
As a system of higher education, we formally condemn discrimination in all its forms, commit to fair and equitable treatment of everyone in our community, and strive to ensure all our actions, policies, and operating procedures reflect this commitment. We also acknowledge that education is both destabilizing and exhilarating and that learning necessarily involves hard conversations and moments of disagreement.
Our commitment is based on three pillars of diversity, equity, inclusion, and social justice (DEISJ):
• Personal Knowledge of DEISJ: We are committed to providing faculty, staff, and students opportunity for personal growth to increase their understanding of diversity, equity, inclusion, and social justice related topics so that they can then apply that information to their lives, their community engagements, and their career.
• Professional Knowledge of DEISJ: We are committed to providing faculty, staff and students access to training and learning about how their knowledge of diversity, equity, inclusion, and social justice topics impact their professional and educational work.
• Data informed Practices: We make decisions and examine our policies and practices based on valid and reliable data sets and how those decisions, policies and practices may positively or negatively impact different populations.
We recognize our diverse community members do not hold a single identity that may impact their belonging, or access to educational or professional opportunities.
Each person holds multiple and intersecting personal and social identities that must be recognized as they engage in learning and professional development. We actively pursue the inclusion of diverse students, faculty, and staff; break down barriers impacting access to education and professional growth for all; and nurture true belonging for our entire community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.