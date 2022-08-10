In a Primary election that saw nearly 125,000 votes cast, fewer than 4,700 votes derailed an all-Northeast Kingdom general election ballot for the lieutenant governor’s position.

Kitty Toll, of Danville, running as a Democrat, and Joe Benning, of Lyndon, on the Republican Primary ballot, were vying for the post of lieutenant governor. Both are veteran lawmakers, Toll in the House and Benning in the Senate, but neither has sought a statewide office before. Had they prevailed in the Primary Tuesday, they would have faced off in the November general election. That scenario would have guaranteed an NEK resident would be elected to the position.

