In a Primary election that saw nearly 125,000 votes cast, fewer than 4,700 votes derailed an all-Northeast Kingdom general election ballot for the lieutenant governor’s position.
Kitty Toll, of Danville, running as a Democrat, and Joe Benning, of Lyndon, on the Republican Primary ballot, were vying for the post of lieutenant governor. Both are veteran lawmakers, Toll in the House and Benning in the Senate, but neither has sought a statewide office before. Had they prevailed in the Primary Tuesday, they would have faced off in the November general election. That scenario would have guaranteed an NEK resident would be elected to the position.
It nearly happened. Benning won his contest against Gregory Thayer of Rutland 14,648 to 12,184, but Toll came up short against former lieutenant governor David Zuckerman. The close race resolved in Zuckerman’s favor 42,522 to 37,831, according to unofficial results from the Vermont Secretary of State. Two other candidates in the Democratic Primary for lieutenant governor failed to exceed 10,000 votes.
Ahead of the Primary, Toll raised the most in campaign contributions, exceeding Zuckerman’s $197,000 by nearly $60,000. She also had numerous endorsements, including those of former state governors Madeleine Kunin and Howard Dean.
“I really enjoyed the experience,” Toll said. “I went into a lot of communities and met a lot of people.”
She said she and her team campaigned hard and in a positive way but unfortunately they came up a bit short.
“I was disappointed with the result,” said Toll.
She said she was looking forward to serving in the position and being an advocate for issues important to Vermonters and to be a voice for rural Vermonters.
“I think a voice from the Kingdom would have been very important,” Toll said.
With his Primary victory on the Republican side, Benning still has a shot to be a voice from the Kingdom in the lieutenant governor’s position, and he said there are good reasons why voters throughout the state should elect him to the post in November.
Politically, he said, he’s more center than right, and he closely aligns with Gov. Phil Scott, a Republican whose leadership is appreciated by people across political parties. For moderate Democrats in the state who don’t fit well with Zuckerman’s more left-leaning politics, Benning said, he presents as an attractive alternative.
Benning said he is motivated to serve as lieutenant governor to do the job and not use the position as a stepping stone to a higher office. It happened with current Lt. Gov. Molly Gray, who opted to not seek re-election and instead run for U.S. Representative, he said, and it happened with Gray’s predecessor, Zuckerman, who decided against a re-election opportunity two years ago to run for governor.
Benning said a lieutenant governor has three key roles: the ability to step into the governor’s position if something happened to the governor; presiding over the Senate; and being “Vermont’s cheerleader.” He said he’s best suited to fulfill all three roles.
He said Zuckerman’s political opposition to many of the things Governor Scott advocates makes Zuckerman a poor choice for lieutenant governor. He said that while he and Governor Scott don’t see eye to eye on all things they sync well on issues that matter to the majority of Vermonters who elected Scott.
There is one advantage that Zuckerman has over Benning at this point that Benning said is significant and one he must address: campaign funds. Zuckerman’s $197,000 in contributions declared on Aug. 1 far surpassed Benning’s declaration of campaign contributions: $25,477.
Zuckerman’s name recognition and key endorsements (U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders) also will be tough to overcome, he said.
“I have no misconception about the mountain I’m facing,” he said. “The strategy is to raise a lot of money and raise it fast, hammering home the point of my qualifications and my desire to keep it (lieutenant governor position) a stable entity for the next four years.”
