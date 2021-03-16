State Comes Down Hard On Location Of Lyndonville Dog Attack

The State of Vermont has come down hard on the owner of a Lyndonville apartment building where a two-year-old boy was bitten and severely injured by a dog in February.
Lyndonville Police are continuing their criminal investigation into the incident but several other agencies and officials have also been conducting their own investigations since the incident occurred at 427 Main Street, Apt #3.
They include the Vermont Division of Fire Safety and Town of Lyndon Health Officer Deb Smith who have both conducted health and safety inspections of the property owned by Lyndon resident Rick Schwag and found numerous violations.
Officials say the occupants of Apt. # 3 are no longer living on the property.
On March 11, Vermont Department of Public Safety Commissioner Michael Schirling sent a letter to Schwag informing him that he was no longer allowed to rent the apartment because of safety code violations in the unit which “pose a significant risk to the occupants and first responders.”
“Please note the orders restrict any further occupancy of Unit 3 and restrict occupancy to any other unit which become vacant voluntarily or resulting from additional enforcement action we take,” reads the commissioner’s letter.
The commissioner’s letter was based on an order issued by Michael Descrochers, Executive Director of the Division of Fire Safety.
“Unit 3 has been vacated and shall remain vacant,” wrote Desrochers in his order. “Limited access will be authorized for the gathering of personal belongings. After personal belongings are removed the electrical meter shall be disconnected and the unit properly secured against trespassing.”
The building has been described by health and safety inspectors as a “severe hazard” with multiple fire and rental code violations, no hot water, exposed electrical wiring, several wild animals and a “heavy haze of cigarette smoke.”
“This unit is a severe hazard,” wrote Assistant State Fire Marshal Tim Angell in his report after inspecting the property. “The possibility of a multiple loss of life in the event of a fire, especially a fire while kids and adults are sleeping, is assured.”
The building has been the subject of multiple health and safety inspections in recent years. The reports cite violations throughout the building to include large amounts of garbage and debris around the property and in its hallways, a decaying front porch with “rotten and broken boards,” evidence of mold and nonworking smoke/CO detectors and a lack of fire exits.
In Apt. #3 inspectors found multiple fire code violations and hazards along with several animal cages, tanks and a portable pond to house turtles, lizards, birds, rats and other animals.
The setup included heat lamps, pumps and lights and several gang outlets, zip cords and extension cords in constant operation as well as an illegal “snapping turtle” which was seized and removed by the Vermont Department of Fish & Wildlife.
