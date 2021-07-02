State Commissioner Gives Economic, Tourism Update

What a difference a year can make.
As the summer of 2020 began, the state and region were gripped with uncertainty about the COVID-19 pandemic and when it would end and how much it would wreck the economy.
On Thursday, midway through 2021, Taylor Caswell, commissioner of the New Hampshire Business and Economic Affairs Department (BEA), gave an update to The Caledonian-Record on the current state of the economy, outlining the high points and some big challenges, as well as the state of the tourism industry and the outlook of COVID-19 and its possible economic impact later in the year.
‘The big picture, compared to where we were last year, is we’re doing really good,” said Caswell. “The 2.5-percent unemployment rate is the lowest in the nation for two months in a row. But that doesn’t come without challenges.”
Worker Shortage
The chief challenge - a chronic shortage of employees for businesses across all sectors and industries.
“It’s everywhere - it’s manufacturing, it’s health care, it’s financial services, it’s restaurants, it’s state government,” said Caswell. “Pretty much no matter where you go the issue of available labor for positions that traditionally haven’t been as difficult to fill is pretty ubiquitous. Right before the pandemic, let say January 2020, we were around 2.6 percent unemployment and here we are 2.5 percent. It’s basically the same, but it feels fundamentally different.”
The BEA is spending a lot of time digging deep into the data and information that it has to fully understand what’s going on, he said.
“Everyone has theories, but there is definitely a labor shortage issue on a scale that seems to exceed the numbers that we traditionally use to look at that,” he said. “There is more going on here. The better we can understand what that is, the better can find solutions. The bottom line – employees are in charge.”
One employer, the Lisbon-based New England Wire Technologies, is having a good year, but is feeling the pinch when it comes to finding enough workers.
“NEWT is extremely busy – it seems that most of the markets we serve have come back with a vengeance, which is fantastic,” said Kelly MacKay, spokesperson for NEWT. We, like most companies, are finding it very challenging to recruit qualified personnel.”
Greg Eastman, president of the nonprofit Littleton Industrial Development Corp., said even before COVID the region was at a very low unemployment rate and is now back in it.
“This high demand for help has been almost nonstop,” he said. “It’s tough.”
Even in the thick of COVID, some companies, like Adventure Ready Brands, in the Littleton Industrial Park, needed more employees.
“They were desperately looking for people during COVID because they had orders to fill on hand sanitizers and faces masks,” said Eastman.
Several years ago, companies in the Littleton Industrial Park got together and held an open house, which formed a good basis of communication between them and is the kind of event that might be beneficial going forward, he said.
Retail, too, is feeling the hit, including Lahout’s Ski Shop, Lahout’s North Face and Summit Shop, and the Discount Warehouse in Littleton as well as the Lahout’s stores in Lincoln.
“For the first time, we bought these massive flags that say ‘hiring’ and we’re flying them and having no response,” said Ron Lahout. “We were lucky to be able to recruit our winter ski staff and we kept them all on and they’re floating into our different stores in Lincoln. We could have been really stuck without them.”
He pointed at out that across the street Dunkin Donuts in Littleton had to close at 3 p.m. Friday for lack of staff.
Luckily, Lahout said he was able to pull enough staff together at the last second for his stores, but it’s been difficult.
Part of the problem could be that younger people aren’t aggressively looking for work and the stimulus money collected over the winter could have discouraged some people from looking for work.
To attract employees, Lahout has also increased hourly pay.
“We all get together as managers just to staff one month at a time,” he said. “Each month will look different. In August, we will lose three people. On the other end, business is off the charts, way up, even after last summer when it was up.”
Although a challenge, the worker shortage hasn’t begun to negatively impact the larger economy or stall growth, at least yet.
“We have so much ground to make up, but I think there are a number of brakes that are on the economy right now,” said Caswell. “One is the labor and workforce issue. Another is housing and just finding housing, much less even getting on the discussion of affordable housing. Childcare issues are really going to become, and already are, a significant issue. These things we saw before the pandemic. This has amplified a lot of those issues.”
Possible Solutions
Solutions are beginning to meld together and some financial resources are coming from Washington, D.C. to help, said Caswell.
“There is some money for existing childcare programs that is running through [the New Hampshire] Department of Health and Human Services that is going to start hitting the ground pretty shortly,” said Caswell. “We’re also looking at what I would call more of the employment-based childcare challenge, and really looking for some creative ways to create relationships between employers and groups of employers and childcare facilities.”
Federal funding to help solve the challenge of childcare will be mixed in with other funding, including that $120 million earmarked to build out broadband in un-served and under-served areas, a build-out that is expected to begin construction in 2022.
For worker recruitment, the state will continue to do what it has been doing, but will up its effort and think outside the box, he said.
“In a situation like this, it’s really important for employers to be thinking how can I change the way I do my recruitment,” said Caswell. “I think the traditional recruitment techniques need to be rethought … Things are going to change. I don’t think we’ve fully captured how that’s going to be.”
In areas like the North Country, a strategy is to advertise the area’s recreation and natural beauty to potential recruits, he said.
Caswell also serves as the executive director of the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery, which disburses federal COVID relief money in New Hampshire.
“We are now working closer with Legislature this time around,” he said. “Last time, with the state of emergency, we were in a crisis situation we pushed through programs very quickly. This time, the money has a little bit longer horizon and has a slightly different purpose to it and we are working with the Legislature without a state of emergency.”
Studied will be workforce-related issues, such as recruitment, upscaling, and worker attraction and retention.
“All of those are top of mind for all the policymakers here in Concord,” said Caswell.
Pandemic Outlook
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, New Hampshire currently ranks number seven of the states with percentage of residents vaccinated, with slightly more than 56 percent of the Granite State population fully vaccinated.
Currently, Vermont ranks number one, Massachusetts two, and Maine three.
Although no one can say for certain if the state is fully out of the woods, especially with the virus’ Delta variant that is causing problems elsewhere, Caswell is confident for New Hampshire.
“The vaccines out there right now are effective against the variants we are seeing, and when you’re in a state that has high vaccinations rates as we do in New Hampshire, between Vermont and Maine, we are in a good place regionally. That isn’t the case for every state and region in the country. We’re in as good of a spot as we can hope to be right now. I’d love to see higher vacations numbers, but we are in a really good place right now, generally speaking.”
Tourism
The North Country’s bread and butter is tourism, which was given a big boost last year with more U.S. residents unable to travel abroad and looking for domestic places to explore.
It continues to grow.
“Here we are going into Independence Day weekend and everyone’s booked, whether it’s a hotel or restaurant taking reservations,” said Caswell. “We spend a lot of time looking at the data and the number of hits coming to our visitnh.gov website are off the scale, way higher than they typically are, almost double. People are looking around at regions, at things to do, road trips, places to visit, and are linking to individual places of business all over the state.”
Travel season, too, seems to have begun earlier, he said.
“It’s been a fairly steady high level of travel coming into the state that typically doesn’t start until around now,” said Caswell. “We’ve been doing our research and this winter really indicated we would see a lot more people road-tripping instead of getting on a plane and go to California or wherever because they weren’t sure what was going to be happening with travel. We anticipated a lot more road trips.”
Along with the Division and Economic Development, the BEA includes the Division of Travel and Tourism Development, which has been working with state and other partners to heavily advertise New Hampshire and what it has to offer to all states, and particularly those within a 600-mile radius, he said.
“We’re getting into places where we haven’t normally advertised and that is definitely paying off,” said Caswell. “We have itineraries for people to look at on our website and we’ve been pushing the road trip mantra into these states and people are reacting to it … The North Country continues to be very much front of mind.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.