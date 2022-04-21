LANCASTER — A state commissioner has officially endorsed the Cog Railway’s plan for sleeper and dining rail cars near the summit of Mt. Washington, while some local residents have concerns about environmental impacts.
Speaking during a project conceptual before the Coos County Planning Board on Wednesday, Cog owner Wayne Presby said “Lizzie’s Station,” which would consist of 18 railway cars each with a length of 40 feet attached to a platform near the summit, as well as one shuttle coach (planned to be all-electric) from the station to the summit, would be open to all mountaintop visitors and would help reduce congestion on the state-owned summit circle and disperse across a wider area what has been a growing number of summit visitors.
Turning out for the meeting at the North Country Resource Center was Sarah Stewart, commissioner for the New Hampshire Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (DNCR), who expressed support for the plan and said Mt. Washington has had a history of people spending the night there, the extra facilities provided by Lizzie’s would reduce the need for development on the summit, and the proposal fits in with the state’s master planning for the mountaintop.
Some residents expressed concerns about impacts to the sensitive high-elevation area and its animal and plant species and the lack of a buffer between Cog property and state and national park property, and asked how summit overcrowding would be reduced through a project that is designed to bring more people to the mountain.
To move forward, Lizzie’s Station needs a variance because Coos County has a required 25-foot setback to any structures and the Cog plans to fully build out within in its 99-foot-wide right-of-way.
Plan Detailed
The proposal that was first presented at the March 4 Mt. Washington Commission meeting involves shelter, food and beverage coaches, restroom coaches, and sleeper coaches as well as a new fiber optic cable to the summit and a new wastewater line moving sewage off the mountain.
The operation that would be wholly within the Cog’s 99-foot right of way would be seasonal, running from mid-May to mid-October.
Earl Duval, Presby’s attorney and project representative, said Lizzie’s Station would facilitate future planning on how to best use the limited space inside the summit circle and help promote its safe, orderly and efficient management, deliver a new and innovative visitor experience and support New Hampshire tourism.
“We’d be providing restrooms, water, additional sewer capacity, bringing in fiber, and moving some of the facilities outside of the summit circle, which is in keeping with the master plan that was done in 1971,” he said.
The plan comes after an unpopular proposal by Presby in 2016 for a new mountainside luxury hotel and a more recent track and platform restoration proposal, which Duval said was not well-received and led Presby to go back to the drawing board and consult with the DNCR, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office, and other stakeholders.
After two years, the idea for Lizzie’s Station (which would be located near Lizzie’s Monument, a memorial to Lizzie Bourne, who died from exposure near the summit in 1855) was hatched, he said.
The project entails a new track switch and two new 500-foot tracks and an accompanying platform outside of the 60-acre summit circle that is Mt. Washington State Park. The platform would be a superstructure to which the Cog coaches would be anchored.
The platform area to the right is where the sleeper cars would be and the platform to the left where the dining and restroom cars would be located.
To minimize visual impacts, Presby said the plan is to camouflage the cars so when someone is looking down from the summit it will look like the existing alpine meadow.
The Cog has been speaking with the coach manufacturer about having shots taken of the background so the entire operation looks like the meadow, he said.
“Our goal is to camouflage as much as possible,” said Presby.
Because of a 14.5-percent grade, the platform will be terraced to keep close to the existing grade and each coach will have hydraulic lifts to keep it flat with the platform, said Presby.
“Anything you can do to buffer the visual impacts would help,” said County Planning Board Chairman John Scarinza.
The station would sit at about 5,800 feet in elevation.
If visitors don’t want to take the shuttle train to the 6,288-foot summit, they can walk on a planned path with handrails alongside the railroad track.
Also in the proposal is a flora and fauna and historical education program that can be accessed via a bar code scanned by an app on a smartphone, with Internet provided through the new fiber optic, said Duval.
A loop trail around the summit is also part of the vision to keep people off of rocks and sensitive plant species, he said.
Lizzie’s Station would be about 800 feet from the Sherman Adams summit building.
Input
Stewart said she drove up to Lancaster from Manchester to show her support for the vision and what has been the Cog’s creativity and willingness to hear the state’s perspective.
The summit is busy and crowded, which on the one hand is great because people from all over the world are being exposed to a special place in New Hampshire, but on the other hand, the state needs to think long term and preserve a quality experience “while not creating a mini New York City at the summit of New Hampshire’s tallest mountain,” she said.
“Having this experience off the summit will alleviate the pressure to develop more at the summit,” said Stewart. “Clarifying the right-of-way allows us to go forward with the master plan that doesn’t leave questions on the table. There’s a legacy of people spending the night at the top of Mt. Washington and I think it’s something that will provide a very unique experience for Granite Staters and visitors.”
Scarinza said past discussions about Mt. Washington have included the idea of a cap on the number of summit visitors in any one day and asked if that discussion has occurred recently.
Talks have occurred, and while other mountains across the world have a reservation system, Mt. Washington offers a large and popular hiker experience and people also reach the top in other ways, such as the Cog or Mt. Washington Auto Road, said Stewart.
While the state is working through the numbers and data points and capacity is being put into the master plan as a discussion point, an answer to any cap on capacity will likely not arrive by the time the updated master plan is final, which is expected to be the end of 2022, she said.
North Stratford resident Jamie Sayen asked how Lizzie’s Station will relieve congestion on the summit when the plan to bring more people to Mt. Washington.
“I get that the location will be off of state property and will be somewhat removed from the Adams building, but the shuttle brings people up there anyway,” he said.
Currently, the Cog brings three to four trains every hour to the summit, resulting in up to 500 people in a matter of 10 minutes, said Presby.
“This proposal would bring all of that traffic down to Lizzie’s Station with just one train going up back and forth all day long that only has a capacity of 70 people,” he said. “At most, you will have 140 people getting on and off every five to 10 minutes instead of 500 … The plan isn’t to bring more people. It’s to spread out the people.”
Sayen said they will all end up at the Adams building at the summit. Presby said he doesn’t believe that’s the case because the Adams building, already too small even when built new decades ago, is crowded as it is.
The shelter coaches at Lizzie’s would accommodate 250 people and the sleeper coaches 70 people.
Presby said peak summit days see the Cog and Auto Road taking about 1,500 visitors each and said about 2,000 hikers reach the top from different directions and trails.
Planning Board member Mike Waddell said the summit building and its restrooms can be miserable when many people are on the top and Lizzie’s station with its own added facilities would be a big benefit.
Presby brought up the profit to be made from what will be a commercial enterprise.
“I’ve heard a lot of rumblings about this, about how Presby is just trying to make as much money as he can off this deal,” he said. “To be honest with you, that could be the farthest thing from the truth. We are in the process right now of transferring our whole company over to an ESOP [Employee Stock Ownership Plan]. We’re setting up a trust that is going to be completely owned by the employees of the Cog Railway. Any benefit that comes out of these projects in the future is going to accrue to them and go into funds that they will be using for their retirement. We already started the appraisal process on that and hope to have set up by the end of the year.”
Concerns
Sayen said he has a number of concerns, particularly about impacts on alpine species and the carbon footprint, and asked for a clarification on the right-of-way.
Because the project involves building out to the 99 feet, he asked if the plan is for the Cog to buy land from the White Mountain National Forest in order to get the required 25 feet on each side or if it is to seek an exemption from having a buffer at the point where there would be the maximum amount of activity.
“We’d be seeking a variance for the entire 25 feet,” said Duval.
“I think that’s a really worrisome proposition,” said Sayen. “You have a high-impact operation, you’re going to have toilets, you’re going to have people wandering around, you will have food, will have waste and overnighters. Basically, you are going right up to the White Mountain National Forest land and there is going to be zero buffering if you get your variance.”
Climate change impacts are already stressing the alpine species, which either move north or upslope, and there’s a big carbon footprint already impacting Mt. Washington up to the summit that overcrowding will exacerbate, said Sayen
Invasive species, too, flourish in developed high-elevation areas, he said.
Sayen said he was disappointed to hear Stewart say that the updated master plan will be completed by the end of the year when there is already a proposal by at least one Mt. Washington Commission member for a moratorium on development until an environmental assessment can be comprehensively performed.
That assessment, he said, should guide the master plan.
“It sounds like the state writing blind, which is only going to make matters worse and put you at a disadvantage in dealing with the questions before you,” said Sayen. “Until we have environmental assessments of alpine and climate issues, it’s very difficult to evaluate.”
Scarinza said Sayen should encourage the state to consider those issues.
“We also need a full assessment not just of the ecology of the 60 acres, but of the entire mountain,” said Sayen. “This is an ecosystem. If we degrade one part, we degrade the system. This is not something the Natural Heritage Bureau with its funding can do in a season. I’m a big supporter of them, but a realist about their funding. The impacts of development at high elevations are profound.”
Next Steps
Scarinza reminded those in attendance that what was presented was a conceptual and not the final plan.
At the county level, it will be a two-step process that will involve a conditional use permit to evaluate impacts and a site plan review of how the project will be constructed, he said.
Early in the process, Scarinza said the state fire marshal’s office will need to give its blessing to Lizzie’s Station to ensure that life-safety codes are met.
The variance request will need to go before the Zoning Board of Adjustment for approval, and that will involve a public hearing to gather input and arguments from everyone, he said.
Scarinza said his list of points to address are largely impacts to plants, the location, the visuals and the night sky, and said he appreciates that the Cog team spoke with environmental groups about impacts to plants and wildlife because those impacts will need to be understood in order for the project to obtain a conditional use permit.
Duval said the Cog will have reports from the Natural Heritage Bureau, New Hampshire Fish and Game, and other groups.
Duval suggested he and Presby meet with county planners in mid-summer to answer questions and refine the plan and said he expects the project application to be ready in September.
