State Commissioner Touts Efficiency Of Broadband Expansion

As the expansion of fiber-based broadband advances in the northern New Hampshire, the commission of the state Business and Economic Affairs Department offered his perspective and said the expansion will be a game-changer for communities without. (Photo contributed by Getty Images)

High-speed fiber-based broadband expansion in the North Country is set to advance this year and will be a game-changer in rural communities without it, said the commissioner of the New Hampshire Business and Economic Affairs Department, who offered a 30,000-foot view and likened the infusion of federal dollars to the electrification of homes a century ago.

In February, after approval by Governor and Council, Consolidated Communications was the second company to be awarded federal stimulus funding from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments