State Commissioner Touts Efficiency Of Broadband Expansion

High-speed fiber-based broadband expansion in the North Country is set to advance this year and will be a game-changer in rural communities without it, said the commissioner of the New Hampshire Business and Economic Affairs Department, who offered a 30,000-foot view and likened the infusion of federal dollars to the electrification of homes a century ago.
In February, after approval by Governor and Council, Consolidated Communications was the second company to be awarded federal stimulus funding from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
“We have two contracts approved right now to expand service to unserved and under-served areas of the state, which is almost all up here, and then down toward Keene and the Cheshire County area, north, and west of Concord,” said BEA Commissioner Taylor Caswell. “One contract went to New Hampshire Electric Co-op for $50 million, and the second went to Consolidated Communications for $40 million.”
He said that both companies are also investing a lot of their own money into the expansion.
“In the end, that’s going to get us 50,000 new locations that do not currently have that speed of service, or any service at all in some cases, which is huge for this part of the state,” said Caswell. “Everything depends on being online. And it changes the housing market, it changes the ability to attract business, it just creates all sorts of new opportunities for communities.”
And compared with neighboring states, New Hampshire is set to get the best bang for the buck.
“When we’re all said and done, we will have hooked up just short of 50,000 locations for about $1,800 a location,” said Caswell.
By contrast, based on the latest information, Vermont is looking at anywhere from $10,000 to $17,000 per location and Massachusetts $9,000 per location, he said.
“And we were one of the first states to get this amount of money out the door and start getting the work done,” said Caswell. “For rural parts of the state, this is a really big deal.”
NHEC has since begun its expansion and already has a number of locations hooked up, and when the weather becomes ideal, it will begin laying 20 miles of fiber a week in their region to those locations, said Caswell.
“Consolidated won’t be far behind,” he said.
Consolidated Communications intends to complete the bulk of its expansion by the end of 2024.
Caswell noted the time limits on the ARPA money.
Under the requirements, the money given to municipalities, counties, and states must be obligated by Dec. 31, 2024, and must be expended by Dec. 31, 2026.
“That is pretty important and they realize that,” he said. “They’re doing what’s called ‘make ready.’ They do all the planning and when things are ready to go, they send the crews out and start stringing fiber.”
Contrary to what some might think, New Hampshire is one of the most wired states in the nation, said Caswell.
“If you use a purely population standard, we’re already high, because most of southern New Hampshire is not a problem,” he said. “But as we get the rest of the state wired, it’s that last bit that we were never going to get. The companies weren’t going to do it on their own.”
That is largely because there is no financial incentive to extend service to homes and businesses on the edges and in more remote areas.
“It reminds me of the rural electrification back in the ‘30s,” said Caswell. “It’s not that different. You were at a point in time where electricity was necessary. No one was going to buy a house that didn’t have electricity. To be able to have lights, to be able to do all this stuff, we needed electricity. Digitization is not all that different. So the federal government had to step in and say we’re going to put some resources toward this and accelerate the value that people can get from it. We’re doing the same thing now.”
The Plymouth-based NHEC, which Caswell said has a good business model because it already deals in electricity and has the crews, will focus more on its electricity coverage area, which is largely mid-state and also includes communities in southern New Hampshire and a few in northern Grafton and Coos counties.
Consolidated Communications will focus on other areas that include north into Grafton and Coos counties.
“It will be great for the North Country,” he said. “Way up in Coos there are a lot of towns that still might be operating on dial-up. You can’t do anything online with that speed at this point.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.