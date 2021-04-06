State Commits To Littleton Main Street Reconstruction Phase 2

LITTLETON — After a number of years in the works, the proposed $6.3 million reconstruction of the second phase of Main Street, from the Littleton Diner to Meadow Street, now has a committed partner.
The New Hampshire Department of Transportation has committed to be a co-applicant with the town on grant applications for state and federal funding.
“We’re hopeful the funding will come through,” Katelyn Robinson, director of economic development for Northern Community Investment Inc., which is assisting the town with grant applications, said Tuesday. “The town is applying for a couple of different grants for this project. Our next steps are to get these grant applications submitted. They still have some time before there is a solid green light to move forward, but we are optimistic these funds will be approved. This has been a long time in making.”
Discussions about the second phase of reconstruction began soon after the first phase, from the Littleton Diner to the Littleton Opera House, was completed in 2010.
The town is looking at several funding sources for phase II - the largest share, $2.95 million from the U.S. Economic Development Administration; $500,000 through a Community Development Block Grant through the New Hampshire Community Development Finance Authority; $700,000 from NHDOT; and a $2.133 million town share.
Littleton will also seek a grant from the Northern Border Regional Commission.
For the town share, Littleton will be able to leverage some of the $6 million that voters authorized several years ago for sewer and water infrastructure improvements in what is called the Sub-area 2 part of town.
The grant applications for second-phase Main Street reconstruction have deadlines during the next several months, said Robinson.
If all goes well, funding could be committed by this autumn, after which the town would embark on the project engineering, environmental work, final design, permitting, and acquisition of rights-of-way, all of which are expected to take about a year to complete, she said.
After that, construction could begin in the latter part of 2022 or early 2023.
Advancing Main Street phase II since he came on board as Littleton town manager in 2015 was Andrew Dorsett, who departed the town manager job in February to become an administrator for Grafton County.
“In the past, DOT had given letters of support,” he said. “What Littleton really needed was the commitment of the DOT to be a co-applicant on the grant application, which is a big step … and signifies that unlike in times past where the NHDOT would provide a letter of support, they are now willing not just to be supportive, but actually partner with the town. This is something that we have been working on for years, and now with the partnership of the NHDOT, can actually move forward. Also, with the potential for infrastructure monies coming from the federal government, this moves Littleton’s project closer to shovel ready.”
Prior sources of potential funding for phase two reconstruction were unsuccessful, prompting the town and NCIC to develop the current funding package.
Although the NH DOT commitment doesn’t mean EDA will approve the second phase of reconstruction, that commitment is a critical step forward, said Dorsett.
The reconstruction will involve upgraded underground water and sewer infrastructure, new curbing, expanded sidewalks and pedestrian crossings, upgraded drainage, reconstruction of the roadway, new street lighting, improved signage and traffic calming measures, and other features.
Work would also occur on segments of Meadow Street.
For years, the town has looked at realigning Saranac and Bridge streets at the point where they meet Meadow Street and making the intersections easier and safer for motorists and pedestrians.
Second-phase reconstruction was originally included in Littleton’s first-phase Main Street reconstruction approved, but was removed to reduce the project budget.
Main and Meadow streets are Route 302 and roadway falls under the ownership of NHDOT.
