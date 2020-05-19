State Completes Exam Of Skull Found In Cemetery In Stark

The state has examined the skull that was found May 1 on the steep slope extending from the Blake Cemetery into the Upper Ammonoosuc River.
The human remain was transported to the state medical examiner’s office after Dennis Thompson, a historic preservation expert from Stewartstown, visited the cemetery that day after receiving a call about its deteriorating condition and concerns about headstones and possible human remains falling into the river.
New Hampshire State Police were then contacted, and a NHSP trooper went down the bank to retrieve the skull for transport to the examiner’s office.
On Tuesday morning, Mark Doperalski, state archaeologist with New Hampshire Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, who visited the cemetery on May 4, disclosed the results of the forensic examination, which sought to estimate the age of the skull and possible cause of death.
“The human cranium recovered from the eroding bank below Blake Cemetery was analyzed by the New Hampshire state medical examiner’s consulting anthropologist,” he said. “The resulting analysis indicates that this is a historic, previously buried cranium belonging to an adult female approximately 16 to 30 years of age.”
No signs of trauma or pathology were observed, he said.
“Coffin hardware, likely 19th century, found in association with the cranium on the eroding bank stylistically matches several other pieces of coffin hardware recovered from within the river below,” he said.
The town of Stark is now advancing a plan to excavate the roughly three dozen grave sites in the town-owned Blake Cemetery to another town-owned cemetery before erosion puts more graves at risk.
