State Continues To Report Low COVID Levels

The last several weeks have seen COVID activity level off across Vermont and the Northeast Kingdom.
According to the Vermont Department of Health, community levels of COVID remain low. The latest weekly surveillance report released by VDH indicates new cases saw a slight decrease while new hospital admissions of patients with COVID and the number of hospital beds occupied by COVID patients saw a slight increase week over week.
“The volume of people going to emergency departments due to COVID-like symptoms has been decreasing since early May,” states VDH, also noting wastewater testing shows COVID levels significantly lower than this spring as well as the number of outbreaks and “situations of concern” in the state’s corrections, long-term care and health care facilities.
There were 451 cases this week, compared to 526 cases last week, with 50 COVID-positive hospital admissions compared to 38 last week and the percentage of hospital beds occupied by COVID patients rising from 2.16% to 2.45%.
“The seven-day rolling average of hospital patients admitted with a laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 infection peaked in January 2022 and increased again throughout April and into early May,” reported the VDH. “After several weeks of decline, the number of daily COVID-19-positive admissions has varied between three and seven since early June.”
Confirmed cases in the NEK have dropped to an average of about 3 per day and there have been no reported COVID-related deaths for a month. The last COVID death in the region was of a Caledonia County resident on July 17. This is the longest period without a death since late winter when the NEK went without a COVID death from Feb. 24 to April 23.
The CDC’s COVID Data Tracker, which utilizes many of the same metrics as the Health Departments, also indicates all of northern Vermont and New Hampshire have low levels of COVID activity presently. Only Rutland, Bennington and Windham counties in Vermont and Cheshire County in southern New Hampshire are reported to have medium activity levels.
There have now been 702 total deaths in Vermont, with 6 thus far in August and 12 throughout July.
The CDC reports that nearly 90% of recent cases in the Northeast have been of the BA.5 Omicron variant.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.