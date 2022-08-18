State Continues To Report Low COVID Levels
The last several weeks have seen COVID activity level off across Vermont and the Northeast Kingdom.

According to the Vermont Department of Health, community levels of COVID remain low. The latest weekly surveillance report released by VDH indicates new cases saw a slight decrease while new hospital admissions of patients with COVID and the number of hospital beds occupied by COVID patients saw a slight increase week over week.

