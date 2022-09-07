State COVID Report Indicates Community Levels Remain Low, Updated Vaccine Now Available

The latest weekly COVID surveillance report from the Vermont Health Department indicates community levels remain low across the state, including in the Northeast Kingdom which has seen few additional confirmed cases and no new deaths in over a month.
According to the Health Department the weekly case count, new hospital admissions of COVID-positive people and the percent of hospital beds occupied by COVID-positive people all decreased week over week.
In the NEK there were 94 confirmed cases recorded by the Health Department in August with the 7-day average of new cases ranging from 2.5 to 4 cases per day. The last recorded NEK COVID fatality was on July 17.
The Health Department’s surveillance report also indicates that wastewater testing in St. Johnsbury, Island Pond and Troy/Jay have all seen modest decreases over the last 15 days.
“The volume of people going to emergency departments due to COVID-like symptoms has been level after several weeks of decline,” states the Health Department, adding “There is nothing of immediate concern in Vermont’s wastewater data, which tends to show weekly variation but overall remains significantly lower than the Spring of 2022.”
New Omicron Boosters Available In NEK
State health officials also announced this week that Vermonters are now able to receive the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine booster shots starting Wednesday. The updated boosters are designed to be a match for the BA.5 Omicron variant currently affecting most people. Last week, the CDC recommended the use of the new vaccine booster doses. That action came after authorization for use by the FDA, and a unanimous recommendation by the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.
Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD said these boosters come at just the right time. “As the weather cools, we start spending more time inside – and that is when we see increases in cases of respiratory viruses like colds and flu, and now COVID-19,” said Dr. Levine. “This fast-evolving virus continues to demand our attention, and I am pleased we now have an updated vaccine that targets the variants we see circulating in Vermont.”
There are two types of the new boosters, which are known as bivalent — meaning they cover both the original SARS-CoV2 virus and the more recent Omicron (BA.5) variant. The Pfizer booster is for people ages 12 and older, while Moderna’s is authorized for those 18 years of age and older.
Eligible individuals may choose either bivalent booster, regardless of which primary series vaccine or original booster dose they received. In order to receive either of the new boosters, you must have completed your primary vaccination series (two doses of Pfizer or Moderna, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson). Individuals who have recently received Novavax are not yet eligible for any booster at this time.
The booster is available to begin with at limited walk-in-only clinics that are posted on the Health Department website healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine. Flu shots will also be available at many of the clinics.
As the new booster shot becomes more widely available over the next few weeks, Vermonters will be able to get it from their health care provider, a pharmacy, or wherever they would normally get vaccinated.
The Health Department preordered approximately 17,000 doses of the bivalent boosters, some of which have already been received, and thousands more doses will be available for ordering starting later this week. Vermont health care providers will soon begin to receive their vaccine orders, and doses are being sent directly to pharmacies and Federally Qualified Health Centers.
Dr. Levine said that while the vaccines don’t necessarily prevent people from getting the virus, it will reduce the likelihood of serious illness. “Getting this new booster will help build protection for when you do encounter the virus. This can reduce cases of serious illness and hospitalizations – and, most importantly, help prevent additional deaths and loss from this terrible pandemic.”
The listing indicated that as Wednesday afternoon local walk-in clinics included several clinics at Glover Ambulance service and Newport Ambulance service over the next two weeks as well as one on Sept. 10 at The Space on Main Market in Bradford.
