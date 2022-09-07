State COVID Report Indicates Community Levels Remain Low, Updated Vaccine Now Available

This August 2022 photo provided by Pfizer shows vials of the company's updated COVID-19 vaccine during production in Kalamazoo, Mich. (Pfizer via AP)

The latest weekly COVID surveillance report from the Vermont Health Department indicates community levels remain low across the state, including in the Northeast Kingdom which has seen few additional confirmed cases and no new deaths in over a month.

According to the Health Department the weekly case count, new hospital admissions of COVID-positive people and the percent of hospital beds occupied by COVID-positive people all decreased week over week.

