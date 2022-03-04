State Data Work Shows Nearly 2,000 More NEK Cases, 4 More Deaths

Work this week by the Health Department on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard showed there were over 1,800 more cases in the Northeast Kingdom than previously reported but the significant drop in new cases continues.
Between Monday and Wednesday, the Health Department posted an additional 856 positive cases in Caledonia County, 919 cases in Orleans and 105 cases in Essex, the majority of which occurred in January and early February.
This trove of cases pushed the single-day record in the NEK to 256 cases on Jan. 15, and the highest 7-day average to nearly 170 cases per day. The dashboard now indicates the NEK has had 12,638 confirmed cases, with 5,401 in Caledonia, 6,025 in Orleans and 1,212 in Essex.
Katie Warchut, Public Health Communication Officer for the Health Department, explained that the sudden reporting of these cases was due to the volume of cases during the Omicron surge and how the Health Department had previously validated and assigned the county of a positive case manually.
“This required case investigators to assign county to case records manually, which was time-consuming,” said Warchut. “We implemented a fix to assign the correct county to case records automatically when possible, which likely caused the larger batch of cases assigned to certain counties at once.”
Warchut said this didn’t alter Vermont’s overall case counts through the Omicron surge.
According to the Health Department, the NEK has still been averaging 15 cases per day over the last week.
In recent days the state also reported four additional COVID-related deaths, all of which occurred in Orleans County. The deaths were on Jan. 21, Jan. 26, Feb. 14 and Feb. 16. The regional death toll is now at 64, with 24 in Caledonia, 37 in Orleans and three in Essex.
