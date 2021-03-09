State Denies Historical Marker For Maura Murray Disappearance Site

One week after the property owner cut down the “blue ribbon” memorial tree in Haverhill that marked the spot where Maura Murray disappeared in 2004, the state denied an application seeking a permanent historical marker at the location.
The Murray family, which filed the application in October with thousands of signatures in support to formally recognize the significance of the disappearance, are now appealing a decision they said was made in error.
On Friday, Benjamin Wilson, director of the New Hampshire Division of Historical Resources, issued the letter to Julie Murray, the sister of Maura, who was 21 and a University of Massachusetts nursing student when she vanished 17 years ago.
“It is with regret and a heavy heart that I inform you the NHDHR cannot approve at this time your application for a highway historical marker recognizing the 2004 disappearance of your sister Maura,” he wrote. “There is no doubt that this decision was difficult to make based on the subject matter and loss your family has endured over the last 17 years.”
The reasons for denial are based on local community outreach and program requirements, he said.
Under the program, the subject matter being defined by a marker must be at least 50-years old, a “philosophical, nationally recognized period of time that allows historians a broad context to evaluate an event, person, place or story for its historic significance,” said Wilson.
“Aside from the time frame not being met, the NH Department of Transportation (our partner in the marker program) has indicated that they would not support locating a marker at or near the proposed location based on the road shape and lack of road width or shoulder,” he wrote. “Along with not meeting basic program and NHDOT requirements, the communities of Haverhill/Woodsville have clearly expressed a desire to not have a historic highway marker located in town or at the proposed location. Having broad community support may be the most important aspect of the highway marker program.”
In a statement issued Tuesday, Julie Murray said the request for a marker has broad support in New Hampshire and worldwide and has the backing of legislators, among them state Reps. Debra DeSimone. R-Atkinson, and former House speaker Steve Shurtleff, D-Penacook, and a history professor from West Point Military Academy, which Maura had attended.
“We are strongly urging Mr. Wilson to reconsider the request on behalf of the 780 New Hampshire petitioners who support the marker that unequivocally meets the official criteria for a marker set forth by law,” said Julie Murray. “The arbitrary reasons given to deny the request call into question the legitimacy of the New Hampshire Highway Marker program.”
In an appeal for reconsideration submitted to Wilson, as well as to Gov. Chris Sununu, Murray took issue with Wilson’s reasons that the denial is necessary “to protect the legitimacy of the highway marker program,” that subject matter must be at least half a century old, and that the proposal lacks broad community support.
On behalf of the more than 3,000 total petitioners in all 50 states and 42 countries, she asked him to first reconsider the 50-year period of time, which she called an “arbitrary benchmark.”
A review of markers approved by the historical division shows a number of markers approved and installed within 50 years and there is no 50-year requirement listed on the division’s website or in New Hampshire law, said Murray.
As for lack of DOT support, the DOT, after sponsors propose a marker, selects the final location to ensure safety and compliance with highway regulations, she said.
“The formal request followed the guidance put forth by your office and I have not received any correspondence from DOT to discuss an alternative location than what was proposed,” wrote Murray.
Every year, thousands of residents visit the location on Route 112 where Maura’s car crashed before she disappeared without a trace, she said.
“If DOT believes the proposed location is unsuitable, it is incumbent upon your office and the DOT to establish an appropriate place for New Hampshire residents and visitors to safely appreciate and commemorate the historical event that took place on February 9, 2004,” wrote Murray.
As for the division’s conclusion that there is a lack of community support, Murray cited the support of local and state residents that is captured in the form of nearly 800 Granite State petitioners and hundreds of more phone calls and emails in support that were sent to the state historical division.
“Markers approved by your office are not without controversy, the so-called UFO Abduction of Betty and Barney Hill being a prime example,” Murray wrote in the appeal for reconsideration. “Unlike the factually and scientifically dubious ‘alien abduction,’ no one is denying or questioning that Maura disappeared without a trace.
She said, “While I understand certain residents may find the disappearance of a missing girl and associated historical marker in their community an imposition, the fact that Maura’s disappearance is one of the most followed and well-known unsolved mysteries in the world has guaranteed that the site of her car crash on Rt. 112 will forever be a historical location visited regularly by an ever-increasing number of residents and visitors for years to come.”
With no grave to visit or ashes to scatter, Julie Murray has said that the blue ribbon tree had served as a place to honor and remember Maura at the spot where she was last seen alive.
When the family received word from the property owner last year that the tree was being considered for removal, they partnered with New Hampshire residents to launch the Blue Ribbon Campaign to support a historical marker at the location.
