Parents and caregivers of Vermont’s K-12 children will be able to pick up one free rapid antigen test kit per student at locations throughout the state, including 10 local places, beginning today.
The state is providing more than 87,000 two-pack rapid antigen kits available to students, encouraging them to take the tests prior to returning to school following the holiday break.
“I encourage families to take advantage of these rapid tests,” said Governor Scott. “Testing your child before school starts gives you peace of mind and will slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. It also will help protect the most vulnerable and keep schools open, so kids can get the education they need and deserve.”
It is not a requirement that students test for COVID before returning to school, but officials hope they do.
“I definitely would encourage everybody to take advantage of that,” said Amy Gale, principal of Lyndon Town School. “It’s a fabulous idea. I’m glad that the state is doing that. It will hopefully keep anyone home who is sick.”
Families picking up tests on behalf of school-age children are asked to register ahead of time by going online to healthvermont.gov/student-testing. Once on the site, families will be asked to find the closest test pick-up location to them. Most of the locations are state of Vermont Agency of Transportation sites. The local AOT garages distributing the student test kits are in Barton, Bradford, Derby, Irasburg, Island Pond, Lunenburg, Lyndon, Newbury and St. Johnsbury.
An additional distribution point in Hardwick will be at Hazen Union School. The pick-up sites will be open today and Friday from 7 to 10 a.m. and 3 to 6 p.m.
Clicking on the location provides details and requests the name of the person picking up the tests as well as the names of the students who will be taking the tests and what schools they attend. “Registration to pick up the tests is necessary to ensure supply can be distributed equitably across sites,” the governor’s office noted.
Students do not need to be present when the tests are picked up on their behalf.
Test-taking instructions are for the student to take the two tests 24 hours apart, starting two days before school begins. For example, since Lyndon Town School students return to class on Monday, they are asked to take their first test on Saturday and their second on Sunday. Negative test results and no symptoms signal an all-clear for return to class.
The state also encourages families to get their vaccine-eligible children vaccinated.
“The virus is highly contagious and will spread easily, especially in closed, indoor settings such as schools. This is especially true of the new Omicron variant,” said Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD. “So, I am again asking every parent and caregiver in Vermont to please, get your children vaccinated. There is vaccine available for kids ages five and older that will give them the protection they need to stay safe and healthy and help protect the people they are with – especially those who are at high risk of serious outcomes if they get the virus.”
Gale said she is looking forward to getting students back into school next week after a week and a half break. She said she hopes LTS students will take advantage of the free tests, and she is hopeful that those students who are found to have the virus will stay home and ensure that COVID doesn’t return to the school when the kids come back.
She also said she is encouraged about a new in-school testing plan starting next week in which families sign off on their children being tested in school any time there is known in-school exposure. If the in-school test result returns negative a student does not need to leave and switch to remote learning. Gale said that if families authorize the testing the program could go a long way toward keeping kids in class.
