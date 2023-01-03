State Employee With Gun Investigated At Newport Court

Two investigations by three different state agencies were made into the safety of the Orleans County Courthouse after a state employee got caught inside the building with a gun.
But even with new information released by the Judiciary on Tuesday, the full story about why the courthouse was closed for so long remains a mystery.
St. Johnsbury Defense Attorney David Sleigh recently submitted public records requests to the courthouse managers and they responded with a timeline of events. But the Judiciary did not provide further details about why they believed there would be “potential for violence” at the courthouse in Newport.
And at the end of the investigation, the male state employee was not charged with a crime or subject to civil action.
The Vermont Department of Buildings and General Services (BGS), the Vermont State Police and the Vermont Attorney General’s Office (AGO) all looked into the incident which began in November despite an official statement that the employee with the gun did not threaten anyone.
“The Judiciary was advised that the individual did not make any threats of harm to other persons or entities,” wrote the Judiciary in its response to Attorney Sleigh’s public records request
But the court system enacted major security precautions anyway.
“The BGS Report contained information to establish that there existed a potential safety risk at the Courthouse, including a conclusion that the incident was a serious matter and there existed a potential for violence,” wrote the Judiciary.
The investigation was then forwarded to the state police and the Attorney General’s Office.
“Based upon the information it had received, in particular the information set forth in the BGS Report, the Judiciary determined that it was necessary to hold hearings remotely pending completion of the AGO investigation,” wrote the Judiciary.
But when the investigation was completed, the Attorney General’s Office decided to take no action against the state employee who had been under investigation for weeks.
“On December 14 the AGO advised the Judiciary that based upon the investigation it would not be taking any civil or criminal action in the matter,” wrote the judiciary.
The Newport courthouse includes Orleans Superior Court, Newport Probation & Parole and the Orleans County State’s Attorney’s Office. The Judiciary says the male subject was a “non-judicial employee.”
The investigation began on Tuesday, Nov. 15 and ended on Friday, Dec. 9. The court re-opened to the public on Friday, Dec. 16.
