State Employee With Gun Investigated At Newport Court
Federal Building and Orleans County District Court, Newport, Vt. (File Photo) #filephoto

Two investigations by three different state agencies were made into the safety of the Orleans County Courthouse after a state employee got caught inside the building with a gun.

But even with new information released by the Judiciary on Tuesday, the full story about why the courthouse was closed for so long remains a mystery.

