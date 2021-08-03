State Encouraging Masks To Start Year And For Unvaccinated

State officials unveiled the top-line recommendations that schools require masks for all students and staff to begin the academic year and then for the unvaccinated to continue masking as the school year progresses.
AOE Secretary Dan French addressed the guidance with Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine during the state’s media briefing Tuesday.
French said they will be looking at each school as its own ecosystem, and part of the guidance includes a provision that advises when 80% of eligible students are vaccinated then vaccinated students and staff could stop wearing masks while unvaccinated should continue doing so.
“We will really focus on student vaccination rate as an indicator,” said French, who noted that as of the end of the school year well more than 80% of school staff were already vaccinated.
“We expect there will be a lot of questions in the coming weeks and we will address them,” said French of school boards and administrators in their planning for the return to school. He said the guidance for schools that will be conducting full, in-person instruction this fall will be provided to schools is being finalized. He expects it to be released this week.
One question raised by Jen Botzojorns, Superintendent of Kingdom East School District, was how much weight and expectation the state’s guidance would take.
The upcoming recommendations, which will be released after being developed by the Agency of Education and Health Department, will arrive in the form of advisory memos. Last year, schools operated under required guidelines issued by the Health Department and AOE, which were empowered under Gov. Phil Scott’s emergency order. This year, with the expiration of the emergency order, the state agencies lack some of the same enforcement and requirement authority.
That pushes the implementation responsibility to the local schools and administrators. Botzojorns said there was a distinction between a state-issued mask mandate and a recommendation. While schools can create local policies and rules, she was uncertain whether schools would have the authority and right to send home a student that chose to violate a school’s mask requirement.
The result could be state guidance that recommends school boards set mask mandates but schools may have limited enforcement capacity to hold students to that requirement.
That is a question that is still being considered by the state as well.
“School boards have authority of the operations of their schools on all issues in accordance with the law,” said French. “This specific question is one we are going to have to explore further. The state has a greater interest in when students are excluded from an entitlement to a public education than they did, for example, during summer programs which are more voluntary. So that is one of the questions we will have to explore more closesly when we get into the fall.”
Botzojorns said, aside from the health guidance, there are some young families that feel strongly about not wearing masks and she wants to be respectful for all opinions.
“We need to do what the health guidance says,” Botzojorn said. “But there are limitations to what we can and cannot do.”
Botzojorns expects different schools to find different ways to navigate the questions coming up and there may be varying experiences from school to school, but that was the case last year and even before COVID. She referenced the Safe and Health Start guidance that AOE issued last year with the COVID mitigation strategies as resulting in different implementation methods at various schools.
French noted during the press conference that the Safe and Health Start guidance grew to over 40 pages of technical guidance and expectations for schools to implement. This year, the guidance that is being issued this week is expected to be just 2 pages long.
RISING CASES
The number of new cases of people infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 went from 171 last week to 282 cases this week. The majority of the new cases are among people who are unvaccinated, said Vermont Financial Regulation Commissioner Michael Pieciak, who has been following COVID-19 statistics for the state during the pandemic.
Even though the number of cases is going up, the number of hospitalizations remains low. The median age of people with new cases is 30 — an age when people are less likely to suffer the more extreme effects of COVID-19.
There have been so-called breakthrough cases of people who have been vaccinated getting COVID-19, but those who are vaccinated are 25 times less likely to require hospitalization than people who are unvaccinated.
Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said that of 52 positive cases that were tested, 46 were the more transmissible delta variant.
People are still continuing to get vaccinated in Vermont and the number of people eligible to be vaccinated who have not done so fell below 90,000.
Vaccine clinics are continuing to be held across the state.
NUMBERS
On Tuesday the Vermont Department of Health reported 34 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19, bringing the statewide total since the pandemic began to nearly 25,100.
Three people were hospitalized Tuesday with COVID-19, including one in intensive care.
The number of deaths from COVID-19 remains at 260.
Wilson Ring, of the Associated Press, contributed to this report.
