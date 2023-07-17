State and federal officials outlined myriad flood recovery resources available to Vermonters impacted by last week’s historic flooding and continue to assess the damage to determine if additional counties will become eligible for the full suite of assistance.
Officials from the Vermont Agencies of Agriculture, Human Services, and Commerce and Community Development, Departments of Housing, Health, and Labor, as well as the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Small Business Administration, held a briefing Monday morning to discuss the programs that are currently or soon to be available to Vermonters.
“Our hearts go out to those who have lost or sustained damage due to the floods last week,” said Vt. Agency of Human Services Secretary Jenney Samuelson.
Samuelson ran through a variety of resources available now or coming online soon, including immediate and longer-term housing assistance in the form of shelters and possible hotel room vouchers, food provisions from Vermont’s system of food banks as well as programmatic support from 3SquaresVT and WIC, medical, dental and prescription assistance, and more.
“I want to take a moment to recognize that this event has had a significant impact on Vermonters,” continued Samuelson describing mental health resources.
Vermont Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington said the state was ramping up to accept unemployment claims from people out of work due to the flooding and that an online claim form would be available on Wednesday. Harrington also indicated that the work search requirement would be waived for people who anticipated being back to work within 10 weeks and that people traditionally ineligible for unemployment may be due to the disaster, similar to the expanded eligibility during the pandemic.
While some of the programs are open to anyone in the state that was impacted by the floods, other programs and services are targeted and only available to individuals and businesses in the six counties where a major disaster declaration was issued by President Joseph Biden on Friday, which includes Chittenden, Lamoille, Rutland, Washington, Windham, and Windsor.
The officials indicated they continue to assess damage in other counties, and the disaster declaration could be amended to include additional counties. Residents and business owners are encouraged to document and report flood damage to 2-1-1, which will aid those assessments.
The Northeast Kingdom was not included in that initial declaration, which means individuals are not currently eligible for FEMA’s assistance, and businesses are only eligible for certain economic impact assistance through the Small Business Administration and not direct assistance for damage.
While the NEK’s counties are not yet included, there was significant damage, including in Hardwick. On Monday afternoon, Gov. Phil Scott and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg toured Hardwick with state and local officials. The tour included stops at the Inn by the River and the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail bridge destroyed in Hardwick.
Samuelson also noted the state was opening flood resource centers for several days across the state where public and private organizations would be available. Two were operating over the weekend in Ludlow and Barre. One was opening Monday through Wednesday in Johnson, two others would operate Tuesday through Thursday in Woodstock and Londonderry and one was planned o operate Thursday through Saturday in Hardwick. The site in Hardwick was still to be determined, but the hours would be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. said Samuelson.
She also said more information would be coming soon to assist Hardwick area residents with pharmacy services, noting her Agency was aware of access concerns in Hardwick and elsewhere in the state following the flood.
Representatives from FEMA and SBA were also on hand to describe the programs available, including grants to individuals in the six counties and low-interest loans for damaged businesses. Businesses in adjoining counties that may not have been damaged but are suffering economic impact may also be eligible for a loan.
Agency of Commerce and Community Development Secretary Lindsay Kurrle noted that unlike during the pandemic when many of the business assistance programs came in the form of grant or forgivable loans, the assistance programs now were mainly loans. She said additional private organizations were working to provide assistance and ACCD would work hard to fill the gaps to help businesses recover.
Agency of Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts said Vermont was awaiting a separate disaster designation that would provide assistance to Vermont’s farmers. They were encouraged to report damage to agricultural operations through the USDA Farm Service Agency.
Samuelson noted that often with disasters, there is a rush of volunteerism. She said the need for that type of assistance will continue for weeks and months and encouraged Vermonters looking to help to stay tuned as they transition from assessment to recovery efforts and are better able to direct volunteers based on their skills and the ongoing need. Tebbetts also noted there would be opportunities for volunteers to help farmers as well.
The state has developed a clearing house for recovery information, programs and agencies at www.vermont.gov/flood.
