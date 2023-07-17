State and federal officials outlined myriad flood recovery resources available to Vermonters impacted by last week’s historic flooding and continue to assess the damage to determine if additional counties will become eligible for the full suite of assistance.

Officials from the Vermont Agencies of Agriculture, Human Services, and Commerce and Community Development, Departments of Housing, Health, and Labor, as well as the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Small Business Administration, held a briefing Monday morning to discuss the programs that are currently or soon to be available to Vermonters.

