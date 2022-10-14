The State of Vermont has finally suspended the license of a St. Johnsbury tobacco shop accused of selling illegal substances to minors and other crimes.
The Department of Liquor and Lottery (DLL) informed the town on Thursday that it has suspended the business license of “Best Buds Smoke Shop” located at 148 Eastern Avenue.
“I am notifying you of the interim suspension of ‘Best Buds Smoke Shop’ tobacco and tobacco substitute endorsement per the Board of Liquor and Lottery,” wrote the DLL Office of Compliance and Enforcement in an email to the St. Johnsbury Town Clerk.
The suspension comes three weeks after a search warrant was executed at the shop that led to the seizure of drugs, ledgers, cash, and other evidence suggesting illegal drug sales.
According to a DLL press release, the raid was based on a six-month investigation driven by complaints from local residents.
“Those complaints included allegations of illegal drug sales to minors and within proximity to a school,” reads the release.
Local law enforcement have also confirmed they have received multiple complaints from the public about possible illegal substances being sold to minors at the shop.
The DLL says the store was licensed by the state to sell tobacco, tobacco products, tobacco substitutes and tobacco paraphernalia.
But the shop’s owner, identified in court documents as Barry Joel McKee, 46, is now facing possible charges of possession and sale of cannabis, possession of hallucinogenic drugs, selling or dispensing hallucinogenic drugs and selling or dispensing to minors.
McKee is also facing a possible charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
DLL officials say they made a motion to the Board of Liquor and Lottery for an immediate suspension of the shop’s business license but the motion wasn’t immediately granted.
The search of the tobacco shop involved multiple agencies including the DLL, the Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office, the St. Johnsbury Police Department, the Vermont Department of Corrections, Probation and Parole and the ATF.
Investigators say the search of the shop led to the seizure of felony amounts of what the DLL suspects are hallucinogenic mushrooms, prepackaged marijuana, hashish/hash oils, cannabis edibles and approximately $3,000 in alleged illegal cash proceeds.
