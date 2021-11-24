State Fire Academy Awarded $2.7 Million For Recruitment, Training, Capital Improvements

Fire and emergency medical services departments across New Hampshire are experiencing personnel shortages.
To meet that challenge and support rural first responder recruitment, retention and training, the state fire and EMS academy was awarded nearly $3 million in federal stimulus funding, with a good chunk of it going to capital improvements at the Raymond S. Burton Fire and EMS Training Facility in Bethlehem.
On Monday, the New Hampshire Executive Council approved a total of $2.738 million in American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 money.
The multi-pronged plan entails hiring a temporary full-time recruitment and retention coordinator who will work out of the fire and EMS academy in Concord, expanding emergency medical responder training across New Hampshire, and making capital improvements to the state fire academy in Bethlehem that opened in 2014 and is the state’s only fire academy north of the Notch.
“It’s probably the largest single investment at that facility since its establishment,” District 1 Executive Councilor Joe Kenney said Tuesday.
The plan came out of a series of meetings at the facility in Bethlehem with Justin Cutting, director of New Hampshire’s Division of Fire Standards and Training and Emergency Medical Services; Robert Quinn, commissioner for the New Hampshire Department of Safety; Sean Toomey, state fire marshal; and fire and EMS chiefs and personnel in the North Country, said Kenney.
“It was at this point that the fire academy for the last year and a half had not been as active because of COVID,” he said. “We identified a lot of needs with training and recruitment and building out capital capacity at the facility.”
Quinn gave credit to Cutting for having the vision and meeting with North Country chiefs to understand the challenges.
“Fire and EMS departments across the state are facing challenges in recruiting new members, and currently there’s no centralized collection of data on this recruitment challenge throughout the state,” said Quinn. “The shortage that we’re seeing affects departments regardless of size and includes career, call, and volunteer.”
The new recruitment and retention coordinator will develop community-specific plans statewide, he said.
Cutting said the dashboard and tracking system that will be developed will collect data, assess vacancies across the state, and determine where the highest needs are to get a grasp of the problem.
“Right now, in talking with leaders across the state, we consistently hear from them that they’re struggling to recruit and retain,” he said. “A five- to 10-percent reduction in those vacancies is a good goal to have.”
Training is key to bump up personnel numbers, said Quinn.
“Funds are also going to be used to increase the number of emergency medical responder training courses over the next four years, and hopefully, add more providers in a better position to assist in medical emergencies, primarily in rural parts of the state,” he said. “It will expand the current number of individuals who can become basic-level interventionists.”
More courses will get more people trained in that first initial level and involved in EMS, said Cutting.
The coordinator will also focus on statewide initiatives and programs and assess the number of national training programs that can be brought into New Hampshire for individual departments, said Cutting.
“It’s a multi-pronged approach in terms of identifying the problem, meeting these goals, training members, and developing initiatives that outlast any immediate actions and have a long-term positive effect across the state,” he said.
The fire academy in Bethlehem serves 65 towns and 56 departments in northern New Hampshire, and the infrastructure improvements at the academy are a critical piece of the plan, said Quinn.
Kenney said Sugar Hill Fire Chief Allan Clark sent him a list of items earlier in the year that included a new heated three-bay structure to house a fire pumper truck for training at the Bethlehem facility.
“A heated garage to house a fire apparatus is a big priority because right now communities in the northern part of the state, if they want to do training at that facility, have to bring their own fire apparatus, which can leave their communities less protected,” said Cutting.
Electrical and water and sewer upgrades in the new garage will also allow North Country fire and rescue crews to decontaminate themselves separately in shower areas and have separate areas for the cleaning and storage of contaminated equipment.
A second classroom will be built within the unfinished space in the existing building to increase the use and schedule courses across multiple disciplines.
As for the build-out in Bethlehem, Cutting said there is no shovel-ready timeline yet and the state fire academy will be engaging its state partners that work with those types of projects to advance the plan.
“We are going to see an exponential use of that facility,” said Kenney. “It’s a great win for the North Country … It’s going to create a lot of great morale for the academy. It’s going to build capacity and it’s also going to help our rural areas of the state with training and recruitment.”
