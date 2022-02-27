State Focused On Transition From Pandemic Posture

State officials this week reiterated the notion that Vermont is transitioning from the pandemic and entering a new phase of individual responsibility for personal health.
During the state’s media briefing, Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine indicated the state would continue its phased adjustment to health guidelines in the coming weeks. He predicted March as a reasonable expectation for this transition.
“As we continue to watch these downward trajectories we can see where we are headed which is a time of less transmission and disease in our state,” said Levine. “That’s why we are looking forward, planning for deliberate and phased transitions in the future.”
Levine said the state would continue to utilize current case and serious outcome data, wastewater surveillance monitoring, modeling projections, and vaccination rates “to slowly map out how we can live safely while COVID-19 remains a lesser overall threat.”
Levine said the state was reviewing numerous aspects of the state’s response, including PCR testing sites which had been a herculean effort, but were potentially less crucial now, especially as the state pivots to a greater reliance on at-home antigen testing which are more convenient and quicker.
“As we move forward in our planning, we will gradually shift toward fewer broad-based public health recommendations to a more individualized approach based on one’s own circumstances and health needs,” said Levine, who said mitigation decisions would be left up to an individual.
“This pandemic has been tough on all of us both physically and emotionally and now we are facing yet another time of uncertainly as we slowly make our way toward a more normal way of life,” added Levine, who suggested people will transition at different paces and everyone’s personal decisions and circumstances should be respected.
New CDC Guidelines
On Friday, the CDC issued new masking guidance that dovetailed with the state officials’ shift in approach. The CDC established a county-by-county assessment of COVID-19, ranking the community level of virus as low, medium or high.
The recommendation for counties at a low level are to wear a mask based on personal preference, informed by your personal level of risk.
Medium level recommendation is if you are immuno-compromised or at high risk for severe illness to talk to a healthcare provider about additional precautions, such as wearing masks or respirators indoors in public; and if you live with or have social contact with someone at high risk for severe illness, consider testing yourself for infection before you get together and wearing a mask when indoors with them.
High risk counties are recommended to wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status or individual risk (including in K-12 schools and other community settings), and those that are immuno-compromised or at high risk for severe illness should wear a mask or respirator that provides you with greater protection.
The rankings are determined both by the number of new cases in the area as well as hospital capacity.
According to the data, Essex County is at low level, and Orleans and Caledonia at the medium level. In New Hampshire, Coos County is at the medium level and Grafton County at high.
NEK Cases
This week saw the drop in new COVID-19 cases across the NEK level off. The 7-day average of new cases in the NEK has been between 12 and 16 cases per day since Feb. 13. In that time frame, according to the latest data from the Health Department, there have been 4 days with 10 or fewer cases, although those results could be revised higher in the future.
There have been 10,653 cases and 60 deaths in the NEK according to the Health Department’s official data.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.