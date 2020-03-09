After almost 20 years, the state continues to seek restitution from a Lisbon man who is required to pay nearly $50,000 as part of his 2004 sentence for arson for torching his home in Littleton.
According to court records, Linwood St. Laurent, whose arson case was reopened again on Feb. 5 for lack of payments, still owes nearly all of it, and a New Hampshire Department of Corrections official said St. Laurent is purposely dodging payments and the court should enter a default and revoke his privilege to drive a motor vehicle.
At a hearing Thursday at Grafton Superior Court, a motion was heard by Lawrence Fredette, program specialist and interstate compact officer with the New Hampshire Department of Corrections, to find St. Laurent in violation of a court order.
In July 2004, Grafton Superior Court issued the order requiring St. Laurent to pay a total of $49,140, to be collected at the direction of and through the NHDOC, Fredette wrote in his motion.
Since then, however, St. Laurent has failed to make regular payments toward his court-ordered obligations and still owes $46,798, with his last payment made on Feb. 26, 2018, in the amount of $20, he said.
“Such disregard for a valid court order demonstrates defendant’s purpose to violate and eschew his court-ordered responsibilities,” wrote Fredette.
He asked the court to issue a warrant for St. Laurent’s arrest and set bail in the amount of $500 cash only.
Fredette also asks the court to enter a default and suspend St. Laurent’s privilege to drive.
As of Friday, the court had not issued an order on the request.
On Friday, Lisbon Police Chief Scott Pinson said no recent warrants had been issued for St. Laurent and no recent arrests recorded.
In July 2004, St. Laurent, after confessing to arson, was sentenced at Grafton Superior Court to 1 to 3 years in New Hampshire State Prison on a Class B felony count of arson in connection with the Aug. 26, 2003 fire that gutted his former home at 121 Sampson Rd., drew 35 firefighters from the North Country and St. Johnsbury, and ended up killing two of his cats and injuring a Littleton firefighter, who suffered heat exhaustion.
When firefighters arrived at about 11:30 p.m., there was heavy smoke throughout the two-story structure and flames in the basement, which was the origin of the fire, and flames that eventually broke through the roof.
According to St. Laurent’s case summary, his arson case has been reopened numerous times since 2004 for violations of a court order, and arrest warrants were issued.
St. Laurent, then represented by Lancaster defense attorney Leonard Harden, was found in violation of a court order in 2008 and again in 2011.
The case was reopened in 2013 for violation of a court order regarding payment. Another agreement was approved by the judge in October of that year.
In 2014, a subsequent hearing on violation of a court order was held.
In 2016, the court denied a stipulation after stating St. Laurent’s income “is limited at present to food stamps only.”
In February 2017, the case was reopened once again, a restitution hearing was held three months later and a payment agreement was filed by St. Laurent and approved by the judge.
St. Laurent has had unrelated criminal charges on both sides of the river.
In October 2017, he was cited by St. Johnsbury police after police there said he jumped on the hood of a car being driven on Railroad Street by Susan Apgar, of Lyndonville, who had been leasing retail space to St. Laurent.
In October 2016, he was arrested in Littleton after police there said he menacingly waved a large metal bar and fought against a Littleton police officer trying to arrest him at the former Teddy Bear Closet gift store, at 240 Main St., where he had worked.
That incident, said police, stemmed from a landlord-tenant dispute and resulted in three Class A misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, simple assault, and criminal threatening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.