State Government Responding Differently Toward Housing Of Homeless In Hotels

Decisions by two different branches of state government impact the housing of the homeless in hotels.
The executive branch is moving to end the process while the legislative made it illegal for a town to prohibit it from happening.
Through the passage of S. 100 last week, the Legislature decided “No bylaw shall have the effect of prohibiting or penalizing a hotel from renting rooms to provide housing assistance through the State of Vermont’s General Assistance program, or to any person whose room is rented with public funds.”
A bylaw in St. Johnsbury led the town last summer to issue a notice of zoning violation to the Fairbanks Inn.
The Fairbanks Inn on Western Avenue has been providing rooms to people receiving assistance through the state’s General Assistance Emergency Housing Program. What had been a sparingly-used voucher program by the state to shelter otherwise homeless people in motel rooms became a widespread housing solution when the pandemic broke out in 2020.
Despite the relative absence of COVID 19, considerable use of the program has been ongoing. This week, the Department for Children and Families reported that there are currently 40 rooms at the Fairbanks and 39 at the Colonnade Inn in Lyndonville occupied by people accessing the housing program funds. Between the two lodging establishments, a total of 143 people are being housed.
The continued use of the Fairbanks as GA Emergency Housing is a zoning violation, according to the town, but an appeal before the Environmental Court by Fairbanks’ owner Malav Inc. has meant a stay of enforcement.
Officials in St. Johnsbury assert an established bylaw in town prevents the Fairbanks from being used as a temporary overnight shelter because of where it is located in the town. Malav counters that the people accessing state assistance who are occupying the rooms are no different than regular motel guests.
Malav’s appeal entered the Environment Court in November, and there has been no judgment or resolution yet.
It remains to be seen how the S.100 legislation could impact the case, said St. Johnsbury Town Manager Chad Whitehead. The portion of the bill that prevents a town from imposing a bylaw restriction on hotels renting rooms to people receiving state funds isn’t set to go into effect until Dec. 1, 2024.
Judicial and legislative action aside, the state has decided the program in its current form is coming to an end due to the absence of federal funding that had been supporting the program as a pandemic response.
Statewide there are about 1,800 households residing in 76 motels. Beginning on June 1, criteria for eligibility will tighten and by July 1 the current program will end.
Lyndonville Police Chief Jack Harris suspects he already may be seeing the winding down of the motel lodging program due to an increase in the number of people seeking supplies to reside outdoors. He said in the last couple of weeks there have been over 30 homeless people connecting with H.O.P.E. and the police department in Lyndonville for outdoor living supplies, including tents.
The chief said a large increase in people pitching tents in the area could lead to some complaints, but he’s more concerned about families with small children who may not have a proper roof over their heads.
He said he knows there are several children staying in the rooms at the Colonnade and he is concerned about where they will go when they need to leave the motel.
Whitehead said he and St. Johnsbury Police Chief Tim Page will be meeting with officials from Northeast Kingdom Human Services on Friday to discuss the response to people exiting the Fairbanks.
Miranda Gray, deputy commissioner of the child development division
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.