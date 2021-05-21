State Grants Money To Brighten Downtown Newport City

NEWPORT CITY — A brighter future is in the works for downtown as the state granted $90,500 to help replace ornamental street lighting.
The funding for Newport City is part of a total $498,320 Vermont Downtown Board award package through the state’s Downtown Transportation Fund. Seven grants were given. The project in Newport City is the only one granted in the Northeast Kingdom. The City’s $90,500 grant is the third largest amount given after Montpelier’s Confluence Park ($100,000) and St. Albans’ Center and Stebbins Street Sidewalk Reconstruction ($98,357).
The City applied for the grant with the assistance of Northern Communities Investment Corp.
Josh Hanford, chair of the Downtown Board and commissioner of the Department of Housing and Community Development, said the time is right for public investments in downtowns. “As more and more Vermonters get vaccinated, these types of access improvements are just what our downtowns need to help draw people back to local businesses and rebuild community life harmed by the pandemic.”
The total cost of the project in downtown Newport City is $181,000. The grant covers half with the other half paid for by the City and in-kind labor and equipment from the Department of Public Works. The project will upgrade 59 streetlights. Ten of the existing ornamental streetlights will be upgraded with new LED lights. Four “shoe box” type fixtures located on Main Street, westerly of Third Street, that are not working will be replaced with new ornamental poles and LED Lights.
The current ornamental street light poles were installed as part of a Main Street reconstruction project in 1993 and 1994. “Nearly 30 years later, the ornamental poles have served their useful life, and are deteriorating from the inside out due to atmosphere and salt,” said NCIC Senior Project Manager Mike Welch in an email.
Over the years, the City has updated 45 out of 55 of the light fixtures with LED lights. The LEDs lighting units are energy efficient and longer-lasting – which reduces overall cost of maintenance. Thomas Bernier, director of Public Works, has recommended using steel poles similar to the existing poles in order to avoid the necessity of replacing all of the concrete pedestals.
The budget includes the work of an electrical contractor to wire everything up, new bases for the “shoe box” replacements, and DPW in-kind match to install everything.
“These downtown streetlight upgrades will improve efficiency of operation, reduce maintenance costs, dramatically improve appearance/aesthetics of the downtown streetscape and enhance safety for downtown pedestrians, bicycles and motorists,” noted Welch.
The project, he said, advances the City’s goals identified in its Waterfront and Downtown Master Plan that was produced in 2018.
In a section titled “Focus Areas,” the plan states, “Roadway and intersection improvements also have the potential to address safety and aesthetic concerns. The downtown area serves as a major transportation corridor, the ability to address traffic concerns and pedestrian safety through urban design interventions can create more attractive environments that encourage people to stay and wander about the City rather than simply pass through.”
