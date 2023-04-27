State Hands St. Johnsbury $1.2 Million Dollars For Armory Clean-Up
The St. Johnsbury Armory on Main Street.

Gov. Phil Scott has announced a $1.2 million dollar grant to the town of St. Johnsbury for the Main Street Armory project.

The governor and the Agency of Commerce and Community Development have announced five awards to Vermont communities across the state to clean up brownfield sites.

