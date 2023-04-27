State Hands St. Johnsbury $1.2 Million Dollars For Armory Clean-Up

Gov. Phil Scott has announced a $1.2 million dollar grant to the town of St. Johnsbury for the Main Street Armory project.
The governor and the Agency of Commerce and Community Development have announced five awards to Vermont communities across the state to clean up brownfield sites.
“This latest round of brownfield remediation projects continues our work of taking previously unusable sites and responsibly redeveloping them to create jobs, housing, and opportunity for economic growth,” said Gov. Scott. “This is a key component of our strategy to make our communities more vibrant.”
The $11.2 million dollar Armory Redevelopment Project has also received voter approval for a $5.4 million dollar bond and a federal $500,000 clean-up grant from the Environmental Protection Agency.
The town wants to clean up the site and convert the building into a police and dispatch center.
The Armory was constructed in 1916 and sold to the town in 1975. The building has been vacant for the past 13 years due to structural concerns and the presence of asbestos, Polychlorinated Biphenyls (PCBs), and lead-based paint.
Town officials are continuing to seek funding from USDA Rural Development, VT Brownfields Revitalization Fund, Regional Planning Commission Revolving Loan Funds, Homeland Security, Municipal Energy Resiliency Program and Efficiency Vermont to bridge funding gaps.
Since the state Brownfields Revitalization Fund opened in October 2021, nearly $11 million dollars in clean-up funding has been awarded to 25 projects in eight counties across Vermont, including Caledonia, Chittenden, Franklin, Lamoille, Orange, Washington, Windham and Windsor counties.
“We are seeing increasing demand for this funding, which can support business retention and expansion, as well as critical housing and mixed-use redevelopments,” said Department of Economic Development Commissioner Joan Goldstein. “That is why we are asking the Legislature to invest an additional $10 million for this important work.”
