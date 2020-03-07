BURLINGTON — The Vermont Department of Health is asking Vermonters to follow new travel guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The department is requesting that people who return from certain countries affected by the new coronavirus stay home for 14 days to help limit spread of the disease.

The CDC guidance affects travelers returning from countries with a Level 3 Travel Health Notice: currently Italy, Iran, South Korea and China. It only applies to travelers whose last day in those countries was March 4, 2020 or afterward.

