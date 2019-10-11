Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
BURLINGTON — State health officials are advising Vermonters to safely dispose of certain paint and coating removers (paint strippers) determined to be too dangerous to use. That’s because some of these products contain a dangerous chemical called methylene chloride.
Methylene chloride can affect the nervous system and increase a person’s chance of getting cancer, and can damage the liver, kidney and heart. Exposure to a buildup of methylene chloride fumes in a small space can be fatal. People who have concerns about past exposure should discuss this with their health care provider.
