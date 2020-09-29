Public highways have become the surface on which people with paint have sprayed messages and endorsements, but transportation officials want it to stop for safety reasons and because road crews have better things to do with their time than deal with graffiti.

Locally, roads have been painted with a Trump endorsement. Proportioned word and line spacing suggest the painter is using some kind of template. The message has been found on Route 5 in Barnet, near the intersection with Joe’s Brook Road, Route 2 in Danville, Route 2 in Lunenburg and Route 122 in Sheffield.

