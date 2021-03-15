MONTPELIER — Vermont ice conditions are deteriorating rapidly on lakes throughout the state, according to Col. Jason Batchelder, Vermont’s chief game warden.
“While some of the best ice fishing of the season can come during mid-to-late March, the ice will be going fast,” said Batchelder. “It is especially important to pay attention near inlets, outlets and on reservoirs where water may be drawn down.”
Higher temperatures and runoff from snowmelt will cause ice to deteriorate rapidly from above the surface, and below. People venturing out on the ice should use extreme caution and take all the recommended precautions.
Vermont state law requires that ice fishing shanties be removed from the ice before the ice becomes unsafe or loses its ability to support the shanty out of the water, or before the last Sunday in March – the 28th this year – whichever comes first. All contents, debris, wood, and supports must also be removed so they do not become a hazard to navigation in the spring. Batchelder urges anglers not to wait until the last minute.
The fine for leaving shanties on the ice can be up to $1,000, and they may not be left at state fishing access areas. State Game Wardens are available for questions by calling (802) 828-1483.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.