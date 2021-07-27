State Identifies Land For New Courthouse But Real Estate Deal Not Yet Done

NEWPORT CITY — The state of Vermont found land that meets the criteria for a new Orleans County Courthouse, but a deal with the property owner is yet to be inked.
Because a deal has not been reached, Jennifer Fitch, commissioner for the Vermont Department of Buildings and General Services, said she could not divulge the address. She said it does meet a location requirement in that it is located in the greater downtown area.
“We want the new courthouse to be in close proximity to the current one,” she said.
The plan is to find the right property to construct a $10 million courthouse to replace the “antiquated” buildings at Second Street and Main in downtown Newport City.
The effort to acquire land upon which to build a new courthouse has lasted for several months. Last fall the state issued a call for bids, seeking property owners willing to sell the right piece of land at the right price. The state received a number of proposals and officials began considering the offers in December.
Among the offers only one met the criteria, which includes land size, power/high speed Internet accessibility and location, Fitch said. The state wants to buy a 1- to 1.5-acre lot in the downtown area. The Vermont Legislature approved $1.5 million to buy 1 to 1.5 acres for the new courthouse as part of the fiscal year 2021 capital budget. That money also includes permitting and design.
Fitch could give no timeframe as to when a deal could be reached. She said the state is waiting to hear from the property owner who is also considering another interested party for the purchase of the land.
While waiting to finalize the deal, Fitch said planning and programming for the new building is underway. She said it’s work that needs to go forward whether or not the currently identified parcel is the ultimate location for the new courthouse. Fitch said BGS knows how important it is for the judiciary to find a new home in Newport, so planning work is advancing.
Referring to the current courthouse, which Fitch called “antiquated,” she said, “There are several deficiencies in that courthouse and to the extent we can expedite the process, we’re going to do it.”
Newport’s courthouses have been on the list for either major renovations or replacement for years.
The chief justice has called the criminal courthouse in Newport City, one of his top priorities due to fire safety and security problems and handicapped access, plus the buildings do not meet modern court operation needs.
Fitch said the criminal court at the corner of Main and Second streets across from the Newport City Municipal Building needs $1 million in renovations.
The century-old county courthouse, beside the state courthouse on Main Street, houses the state’s probate, civil, and family court offices and courtroom.
BGS had originally considered building a connector to link both buildings, but that along with internal renovations would have been too costly and still not meet all the existing buildings’ needs, Fitch said in an earlier interview.
“We’re really excited and motivated to get out of the current courthouse,” she said. “The judiciary is vital to the state of Vermont and we’re excited to get them into a new building.”
