The New Hampshire Fire Marshal's office is investigating a suspicious fire that broke out at Easton Town Hall last week and could have destroyed the building if it wasn't for the quick response of Easton firefighters. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
EASTON — The state is investigating what Easton fire officials are calling a suspicious fire that broke out at the Easton Town Hall last week, one that could have destroyed the building if it wasn’t for a quick response by the town fire department.
“Right now, there is an ongoing investigation and it’s in the hands of the fire marshal’s office,” Easton Volunteer Fire Department Chief Art Rainville said Monday evening. “I would classify it as highly suspicious at this point. A half inch gas line was severed and burning and they don’t tend to do that by themselves.”
