State Investigating Anonymous Political Mailer In Local Election

Bethlehem’s town vote might have concluded for the year, but still continuing is an investigation by the state into an anonymous political mailer sent to residents in the weeks before the election that encouraged them to text a telephone number for a survey and vote for three specific Select Board candidates.
“We have received material related to the political advertising in Bethlehem and we will review it,” Myles Matteson, deputy general counsel with the office of the New Hampshire Attorney General, said Wednesday.
In mid-February, a postcard mailer from “Bethlehem Inhabitants” was sent to residents telling them that the 2022 budget that was increased by 11.5 percent will result in increased property taxes if no significant revenue comes in.
The mailer, lacking any identifying information about the sender as required by New Hampshire law, asked residents to text a toll-free number to join a message list and participate in a property tax survey and state if they are concerned and think property taxes are high or if they are not concerned and think taxes are affordable.
Residents who stated that they are concerned and wanted more information received a returned text that said, “Please support selectmen candidates ‘David Wright’, ‘Patrick Doughty’ and ‘Cathy Qi’! These candidates are trying hard to cut the spending! Other candidates are all together and spending taxpayer’s dollar crazy.”
The text encouraged residents to attend candidates night on Feb. 22.
During candidates night, the Select Board candidates were asked specifically if they had any involvement in the postcard mailer, if they know who sent it, and if they know who funded it.
All responded no, except for Qi, who said the postcard was sent by her husband, Eddie, who she said is responsible for the survey.
On Friday, the NHAG’s office issued a press release stating that during the previous days the office received numerous complaints regarding political advertising, such as postcards or mailers, that do not have the identifying information as required under RSA 664:16.
Given the close proximity to Tuesday’s election, NHAG’s representatives said they wanted to make public three examples of anonymous mailers (from the New Hampshire Voter Integrity Group in the towns of Hudson and Hampton, the Tri-County Republicans in the town of New Durham, and handcountnh.com in the town of Campton) to ensure that voters are aware of the statutorily-mandated identifying information.
RSA 664:14 requires all political advertising to show, at the beginning or end of the advertising, the name and address of the candidate, persons, or entity responsible for the advertising, and the NHAG’s office interprets RSA 664:14 as permitting an email address or a website address on political advertising as long as the email or website identifies a contact person and an address or phone number where the contact person can be located, they said.
Matteson on Wednesday said he doesn’t have any hard numbers that indicate for certain if anonymous mailers are increasing, but said today’s technology makes mailers easier to produce.
“It is quite easy to go online and produce a mailer and find a printer who will mail you ads at a cheap price or will provide postmarks to mail things around,” he said. “The transaction costs can be pretty low for producing mailers. We do see them frequently in a lot of communities.”
Enforcement is done on a case-by-case basis after an analysis of the circumstances, he said.
“There are a number of different ways to comply with or fail to comply with the statute,” said Matteson. “We would certainly take that into account in terms of what exactly we’re looking for and what response might be most appropriate. It’s common for people to put out a mailer and not be aware of the requirements of the statute. We do have an enforcement function, but also an educational and training function. It’s not uncommon for our response to be informative.”
If political advertising without identifying information can be corrected, that is a route to take, such as with signs that can have identifiers written on them with a Sharpie or have stickers with the required information applied to them, he said.
“We’re looking to correct the shortcomings, and if that’s not possible, then we’d also be engaging in education,” said Matteson. “If there are repeat incidents, there are options for additional enforcement. It is a case-by-case analysis. There can be an informal response if it’s a minor issue that can be corrected if it’s prior to an election and there can be a warning letter. If it’s a serious infraction or there have been multiple infractions, it could be a cease and desist letter.”
RSA 664:14 has slight variations on what’s required for political advertising depending on if it’s a candidate or a political committee or organization, but overall the law is looking for the name of the responsible party, and if it’s an organization, the name of the organization and the name of an individual with some authority in that organization as well as a means to contact the organization or individual, he said.
Under the statute, enforcement can include fines for violators.
In Bethlehem, the anonymous mailer and text campaign did not reach its objective.
Qi, Doughty, and Wright were defeated in Tuesday’s election.
