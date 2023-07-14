State Investigating Fatal Newbury Fire

NEWBURY — On July 14 at approximately 2:15 a.m., the Newbury and Corinth Fire Departments were dispatched to a reported structure fire at 2464 Bowen Road in Newbury.
Upon arrival, crews discovered the structure fully involved in fire. Crews learned that all occupants had made it safely out of the residence, but James Lacount, 77, went back inside to retrieve car keys, hoping to move a vehicle away from the burning building. Lacount never returned, and soon after, the structure collapsed. Defensive firefighting actions were taken, and the fire was extinguished.
During Corinth Fire Chief Edward Pospisic’s assessment of the scene, he learned Lacount was not accounted for and believed to be somewhere within the fire scene. Chief Pospisic contacted the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit and requested assistance in locating any victims within the structure, and to determine the origin and cause of the fire event.
Upon arrival, members of the Investigation Unit located a deceased male, identified as Lacount, on the first floor. The victim’s remains were sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington, where an autopsy will determine the manner and cause of death.
The extensive amount of damage limited the investigators in their ability to determine the origin and cause of the fire event, however the fire does not appear to be the result of a criminal act, they emphasized.
The American Red Cross and State Police Victim Services are currently assisting the family.
People with information may also contact the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at 800-32-ARSON. The Arson Tip Award Program is a separate entity from the state police, and through funding from insurance companies offers a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.
