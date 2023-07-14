State Investigating Fatal Newbury Fire

NEWBURY — On July 14 at approximately 2:15 a.m., the Newbury and Corinth Fire Departments were dispatched to a reported structure fire at 2464 Bowen Road in Newbury.

Upon arrival, crews discovered the structure fully involved in fire. Crews learned that all occupants had made it safely out of the residence, but James Lacount, 77, went back inside to retrieve car keys, hoping to move a vehicle away from the burning building. Lacount never returned, and soon after, the structure collapsed. Defensive firefighting actions were taken, and the fire was extinguished.

