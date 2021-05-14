As Casella Waste Systems tries to drum up support and obtain permits for a new landfill in Dalton, the state is investigating what officials are calling a “significant” leachate spill - up to 154,000 gallons - at the company’s North Country Environmental Services landfill in Bethlehem.
“We would describe that as a significant release of leachate,” said Michael Wimsatt, director of the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services Waste Management Division. “We were notified more or less in real-time when the folks at NCES discovered this. We are doing an investigation to understand what the magnitude was.”
Leachate results mostly from rain and precipitation entering and passing through a landfill, but also from the decomposition of some organic materials and from other liquids that are land-filled, and it contains the materials, pollutants and chemicals, some toxic and carcinogenic, from the materials it has percolated through.
As they investigate the extent of the leachate spill in Bethlehem, DES officials visited the landfill site this week.
In an incident report that the company submitted to DES on May 7, Casella engineer John Gay cited equipment and human errors as the cause of the spill that lasted off and on for nearly 48 hours, from the morning of May 1 to the morning of May 3, at the landfill’s Stage IV, Phase II.
The stage’s sump pumped leachate to the on-site storage Tank A while Tank A was at capacity, wrote Gay.
“The pump did not receive an ‘inhibit’ signal from the system control and resulted in intermittent pumping after tank storage were full,” he said. “The continued pumping from Stage IV Phase II resulted in leaching flowing to a former valve box ‘401’ that is no longer in service. Over this period and intermittently, valve box 401 filled with leachate and over-topped.”
Leachate flowed over the ground surface into the forebay of a stormwater detention pond, he said.
The landfill stage has a master supervisory control and data acquisition system electronic unit (SCADA) that collects and transmits electrical signals to various electronic control units at the NCES site, he said.
“Radio communication from the master SCADA control unit and the subordinate State IV Phase II control unit was under repair because the control signal had been lost,” wrote Gay. “There was discussion between our SCADA controls vendor and our electrician on the necessary repairs, components were ordered, and a replacement of parts occurred on Tuesday April 27. After the parts were replaced, it was determined that the new parts had not resolved the communication error and therefore the issue was not resolved. The electrician inadvertently left the controls system in ‘automatic’ mode and left the site. NCES was not aware of this situation. On the morning of May 1 when the incident began, Stage IV Phase II control unit was not able to receive a pump inhibit signal.”
Remediation measures include managing all stormwater in the detention pond as wastewater to be taken to a municipal wastewater treatment facility as well as removing the sediment underlying an area of the pond, said Gay.
Measures to reduce or prevent a reoccurrence include ensuring that any vendor who has performed site maintenance checks in with NCES staff before leaving the landfill facility, he said.
Soon after the spill discovery, NCES took a number of remediation measures, including pumping off much of the release discharged to the stormwater detention pond to the leachate containment system and excavating subsoils and sludges from the bottom of the pond, said Wimsatt.
“There will be further work to evaluate the nature of the release and the extent of any releases into the ground,” he said. “We’re not aware of any direct impacts to surface water, but again, we’re still in the beginning of our investigation stages.”
With the investigation ongoing, it was undetermined Friday if the incident will constitute a violation of NCES’s permit from the state to operate the landfill.
The incident drew reactions from opponents to the proposed Casella landfill beside Forest Lake State Park in Dalton, among them members of the North Country Alliance for Balanced Change.
“All systems, no matter how well designed, will fail at some point in their life cycle,” said Dalton resident and NCABC board member Erik Johnson. “Any system failure at a landfill means the impact can last forever in the environment and the surrounding community.”
NCABAC board member Gary Ghioto said, “Leachate is a nasty byproduct of industrial landfills, a polluting soup of chemicals, garbage and other wastes that rainwater percolates out of what’s dumped in that mountain of trash over in Bethlehem next to the Ammonoosuc River. Can you imagine a 154,000-gallon spill of that stuff next to your favorite state park. Like Forest Lake State Park?”
