The plight of cities and towns facing potentially dramatic losses in revenues over the next year are not falling on deaf ears in Montpelier, but there is no easy solution at hand.
That is because Vermont is likely facing huge revenue losses itself, giving officials few options to help towns or the myriad other economic sectors like small businesses and hospitals that are facing tough times, said Sen. Jane Kitchell, D- Caledonia and chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee.
“I wish I could say that there’s a well-developed response,” said Kitchel of the financial pressure facing not just town governments but all facets of the Vermont economy. Kitchel said state officials are getting lots of letters like the one sent by the Vermont League of Cities and Towns last week outlining a potential 20% loss in revenues hitting the state’s town governments in the next fiscal year.
Those letters, though, are arriving at the same time that the legislature just heard from its economist, Tom Kavet, that Vermont could see a drop in revenue in the next fiscal year of over $430 million.
“It’s really hard to know, when it all sugars off, what the overall impact will be,” said Kitchel. “There’s really grave concern about the education fund.”
While the education fund has many funding streams, such as parts of the tax on car purchases, sales tax, rooms and meals tax, lottery proceeds and more, property tax is also a big part of the equation. And no one knows how much of a hit all those sources will suffer.
Of concern for many towns across the state, is their responsibility to submit the education portion of property tax bills that the towns collect by June 1. Scores of towns have final property tax due dates in April, May and June - after the pandemic forced the majority of businesses in the state to close and lay off workers.
That has left some municipal officials wondering if they will need to tap into town reserves or borrow on the open market to come up with the education dollars if too many residents are unable to pay their property taxes on time. And that is just for this year, much less next year when collections are expected to be down further.
Hardwick is one of those towns with a final tax due date of May 10. Hardwick Town Manager said he testified in Montpelier recently about the potential impact on town governments and is encouraged by a proposal in the House Ways and Means Committee that would help towns that need to borrow to meet the education fund requirement.
That proposal, which has seen recent revisions, would cover the interest and fees incurred by a town that needed to borrow education fund dollars to make up for a shortfall in property tax collections.
Both Kitchel and Karen Horn, the Vermont League of Cities and Town Director of Public Policy & Advocacy, referenced the proposal in recent conversations.
There are a number of towns and gores in the Northeast Kingdom with tax collection dates that fell after the pandemic induced shutdown besides Hardwick, including Averill, Averys Gore, Ferdinand, Lewis, Warners Grant and Warren Gore in April, and some still to come, like Newport City and Wells River, according to information on the House Ways and Means website.
Horn said there are estimates that these final property tax collections will be down 5 to 10 percent and the next fiscal year could see a more dramatic drop, and that doesn’t consider losses in other municipal revenues like zoning permits, curb cuts, dog licenses, water and sewer bills, local option taxes, and others.
“What we are hearing is towns are already taking a really hard look at what can the not do, what can they put off doing,” said Horn. “Towns around the state have either furloughed or laid off staff.”
“I feel like there’s a big thundercloud and we are just hoping we can get some help,” said Kitchel when considering the totality of revenue shortfalls that are likely to affect the state.
“There is some sense that the state can mitigate this,” said Kitchel of the shortfalls facing local governments and other parts of the Vermont economy. “The financial reality at the state level is extremely serious.”
“People need to understand this, because unlike the federal government is, you can cut or you can raise taxes, we can’t print money,” said Kitchel.
One source of help that both municipal and state officials are hopeful might be realized, though, is federal stimulus dollars. Under the CARES Act, one part of the pandemic response recently enacted at the federal level, Vermont received $1.25 billion, but as it stands right now that money cannot be used to replace lost revenues. It can only be used to pay for new costs incurred by the coronavirus response.
Both Kitchel and Horn are hopeful that new legislation will loosen the restrictions on that money, or provide new funding to assists state and local governments with their lost revenue.
Horn said the VLCT’s national counterparts have been urging Congress to loosen the constraints on the CARES money or provide additional stimulus.
“I think that they are going to have to loosen some of the restrictions on the CARES Act funding because a lot of that money isn’t usable right now,” said Horn.
That was a sentiment echoed by Kitchel.
“Keep our fingers crossed and hope that Congress sees the plight that states have been plunged into in this pandemic crisis,” said Kitchel. “We are feeling the same concern as the local government is experiencing it.”
