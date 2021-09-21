It’s official: the expected draft pre-treatment discharge permit for the Coventry landfill (NEWSVT, a subsidiary of Casella and the only currently operating landfill in Vermont) was released for public comment on Monday.
The draft permit would allow NEWSVT to discharge up to 60,000 gallons of landfill leachate — also known as “garbage juice” — per day to the City of Montpelier Wastewater Treatment Facility.
It would not authorize discharge to the Newport City Wastewater Treatment Facility until “new science, new technology and/or new data which demonstrates […] that the risk to the Lake Memphremagog water quality (drinking water supply) will not be unduly adverse.”
The draft permit also would require NEWSVT to advance a pilot test of leachate treatment systems that could remove PFAS and other pollutants from leachate.
“Upon completion of this study and the subsequent review and acceptance of the study by the Secretary, it is the Agency [of Natural Resources]’ intention to require full-scale implementation and treatment for the entire volume of leachate by this leachate pre-treatment or treatment technology,” reads the draft permit’s fact sheet.
At the Memphremagog Community Forum held in Newport on Aug. 24, scientists and officials from ANR announced that the current moratorium on leachate disposal into Lake Memphremagog, initially set to expire in 2023, would be extended to at least 2026, the Caledonian previously reported. They also described efforts to pilot emerging PFAS-removal technologies.
Written public comments will be accepted until the close of business on Nov. 8, 2021 vis mail, e-mail or the Environmental News Bulletin system.
Two hybrid — in-person and via Microsoft Teams — public meetings will be held to accept input on the permit. The first will be at Newport’s Gateway Center on Tuesday, Oct. 26 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and the second will be held at the Agency of Natural Resources’ Annex Building just outside of Montpelier on Thursday, Oct. 28 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
If approved, the draft permit would expire in 2026.
More information can be found using the Agency of Natural Resources’ Environmental Notice Bulletin at enb.vermont.gov and searching for “NEWS Renewal and Amendment.”
