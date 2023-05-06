State Issues Info On Wood Ash Borer

The week of May 22-28 has been designated National Emerald Ash Borer Awareness Week. The emerald ash borer is a beetle which can damage all species of native ash trees within the Fraxinus genus.
A native of southeast Asia, the emerald ash borer was first detected in Michigan in 2002. It was initially confirmed in Vermont in 2018 in Orange County and state officials now say its presence is confirmed in all counties except Essex County.
“We have learned from municipalities in the American Midwest that have been dealing with EAB for two decades that the more time a town or city has to plan for the removal or treatment of ash trees on municipally managed lands, the better they are able to manage the financial costs and impact of the beetle,” stated Forest Pest Education Coordinator Ginger Nickerson.
Towns may choose to treat some public ash trees with pesticides, which is costly, but may be the only viable option to save a tree. However, this must be done before the beetle is well-established in the tree. If not treated, ash trees will die.
Once an adult EAB starts laying eggs in an ash tree, it can take three to five years for enough larvae to build up under the bark for the tree to start showing symptoms. “Because of this, EAB can be hidden in plain sight, and ash trees in an area with confirmed infestations may still look fine,” Nickerson said.
State agencies and conservation organizations are helping manage this pest, but they say more needs to be done to avoid accelerating its spread and management costs. Recommendations can be found at https://go.uvm.edu/ash-borer-spread.
