State Issues Info On Wood Ash Borer
The emerald ash borer (Agrilus planipennis) is an invasive beetle that infests and kills trees of several native ash tree species. (Photo by Stephen Ausmus/USDA)

The week of May 22-28 has been designated National Emerald Ash Borer Awareness Week. The emerald ash borer is a beetle which can damage all species of native ash trees within the Fraxinus genus.

A native of southeast Asia, the emerald ash borer was first detected in Michigan in 2002. It was initially confirmed in Vermont in 2018 in Orange County and state officials now say its presence is confirmed in all counties except Essex County.

