Vermont schools will probably re-open in the fall.
But according to state guidelines released on Wednesday, things will be very, very different.
The Vermont Agency of Education and the Vermont Department of Health have issued 25 pages of “Safety and Health Guidance For Reopening Schools.”
The state is using a three-step system to govern the level of COVID-19 protocols.
Step I: Schools are closed for in-person instruction with students engaging in remote learning as they did this spring.
Step II: Schools are open for in-person instruction with enhanced physical distancing measures for children who live in the local geographic area only.
Step III: Schools are open for in-person instruction with some restrictions for local students and those from other low-risk transmission areas.
The state is planning to start the Vermont school year at Step II.
Local Reaction
Several Northeast Kingdom school officials contacted about the state’s guidelines said they plan to formulate plans with school staff and administrators for the local implementation of the guidelines.
“The biggest challenges are taking the guidance and making it into an actuated plan on the ground in each building,” said Jennifer Botzojorns, superintendent of the Kingdom East School District. “My plan is to review the document and then put out a schedule of days and times that we will review and make a local document for our district and each school. This will include a time-line for getting input from parents, teachers and others and all the options.”
Orleans Central Supervisory Union Superintendent Bev Davis has a similar plan.
“Our administration team is reading and discussing the guidance and will be planning for next steps,” said Davis.
St. Johnsbury Academy officials say planning and preparations for the state’s guidance is already underway.
“Bottom line — we are not surprised by any of these guidelines and have taken measures already to make sure we comply,” said Headmaster Tom Lovett, who is retiring at the end of next month.
Lovett also said that the SJA sees a way for dorm students to comply with the guidelines.
“We are assuming that once boarders are quarantined and tested, they will be counted as from ‘the local geographic area,’” said Lovett.
Incoming SJA Headmaster Dr. Sharon Howell has been leading the school’s COVID-19 task force.
“So far the group has been resourceful and methodical,” said Howell. “Understanding that in this new world plans will need to change and the only good plan is to be flexible.”
The state guidelines are full of detailed COVID-19 protocols starting at the bus stop each morning.
Bus Checks
“A Daily Health Check must be conducted on all students, prior to boarding the bus,” reads the “Bus and Transportation” section of the guidelines. “The adult (bus driver or bus monitor) who is conducting the Daily Health Check must wear a facial covering, eye protection and gloves …”
According to the guidelines, The Daily Health Check must happen “at the first point of contact” and involves asking each student questions about possible COVID-19 symptoms or possible contact with others infected with the virus.
It also involves temperature screening.
“Students who have a temperature greater or equal to 100.4°F must be returned to their parent/caregiver as soon as possible,” reads the guidelines. “Students who are arriving by bus should have the screening prior to/upon boarding the bus to reduce potential spread of the virus. Schools should ensure that students arriving by bus who have already been screened, are not ‘mixing’ with students arriving by other means who have not yet been screened …”
The guidelines appear to allow school districts — under certain circumstances — to adopt a less restrictive busing policy if they choose.
“If Vermont is at Step III at the beginning of the school year, schools and districts may elect to follow Step III recommendations for busing should they so choose, even though Step II restrictions will be recommended for all other operations initially.”
The Step III guidance includes spaced seating for students on the bus and the promotion of physical distancing between students at bus stops.
School Day
Once they arrive at school, students will be directed to use different entrances and schools are being encouraged to stagger arrival and drop-off times, according to the guidelines.
Then the school day protocols kick-in — which include mandated wearing of protective masks, social distancing, one-way hallways and the limitation of many group activities such as school chorus, musical theater and music that involves woodwind or brass instruments.
“School-sponsored/associated events and extracurricular activities (sports, theater, etc.) may occur in accordance with parameters outlined by the Governor,” reads the guidelines. “Students standing in line should be spaced apart (consider tape marks on the floor). Limit sharing of materials: Keep each student’s belongings separated from others’ and in individually labeled containers, cubbies or areas. Used items should be taken home each day and cleaned.”
The guidelines also recommend the closing of the “staff/teacher’s lounge” at each school and the close grouping of classes and teachers throughout the day.
“Whenever feasible, keep classes together to include the same group of students each day, and keep the same teachers and staff with the same group each day” reads the guidelines. “Hold virtual meetings with students, families and staff. Rearrange employee workstations to ensure they are separated by six feet.”
Concerns
Leaders of North Country Supervisory Union already had concerns about the guidelines before they were issued.
In particular, both Chris Young, principal of North Country Union High School, and John Castle, superintendent of NCSU, said at the NCUHS board meeting Tuesday evening that they and some parents didn’t like the idea of bus drivers or bus monitors being required to check students’ temperatures before allowing students to board buses.
They worry what will happen if a child has a temperature and a parent isn’t home to take them back inside. A bus driver could not just leave a child on the side of the road in that circumstance, they said.
NCUHS is the state’s largest high school in geographic terms. The school has an extensive bus network, with students traveling by bus from Lowell to Brighton by bus every day.
And many of the NCSU districts are rural and depend on buses.
“Having bus drivers do temperature checks — I’m not sure that’s not something we can do,” Young said.
The NCSU would need many bus monitors to handle wellness checks on every student, which are not in school budgets.
Castle said the nurse leader at NCSU said taking temperatures was the hottest topic that came up at a town hall forum of school nurses about reopening school.
“Our nurses are really skeptical whether that should be a determinative factor,” Castle said.
Castle anticipated that the written guidelines will be questioned closely. He is hoping that the Agency of Education will allow some flexibility to each school, district or supervisory union.
Buying the right personal protective equipment for students and all staff is already a concern.
Everyone is “scrambling” to get these essential supplies in place before mid-August, he said.
NCSU has five different working groups for reopening, focusing on everything from early education and transportation to facilities, he said.
Reporter Robin Smith contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.