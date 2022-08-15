State Issues New School COVID Recommendations

Last week the Vermont Agency of Education and the Department of Health released their COVID guidance for the return to school.
A memo issued to school nurses outlines recommendations on how to manage symptomatic students and staff and implement testing protocols.
“School nurses have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to keep students healthy,” said Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD. “As we begin to think of COVID-19 as an endemic disease, we once again need to shift our thinking. COVID-19, like the flu, is now a part of our lives.”
The guidance calls on school nurses to use their clinical judgment to determine if a student or staff member with mild symptoms is well enough to be at school and how best to utilize COVID testing resources.
Sophia Hall, the Kingdom East School District School Nurse Leader who received two national school nursing awards earlier this year, said the guidance is welcomed by her and other school nurses. She also noted the Vermont State School Nurses’ Association had previously reviewed the recommendations and had an opportunity to provide input before they were finalized and released to the public.
“This is what school nurses have done forever,” said Hall of the discretion and reliance the recommendations put on school nurses. Hall said school nurses have always assessed a student or an adult - based on symptoms, health history, and other factors - to determine if they should remain in school.
“This will be important as we get into the winter months,” said Dr. Levine, “since the presentation of mild respiratory disease symptoms including a runny nose, nasal congestion, minimal cough, and absence of fever, can enable a student or staff member to stay in school provided they have no current or recent household exposure to COVID-19.”
“For the upcoming school year, our approach to testing will be a bit different,” notes the memo. “With testing no longer a first-line strategy for COVID-19 prevention in Vermont, school nurses should revisit their pre-COVID-19 school sickness policies.”
Schools will be supplied with both antigen and LAMP tests to implement the recommendations. Both in-school and take-home testing will be available. Decisions about when to test and what test to use will rely on the expertise of school nurses.
Hall noted that KESD had received a large delivery of LAMP and antigen tests at the end of the last school year that are now on hand for the upcoming term and will be used by school nurses and sent home to families that might need or request them.
“Testing will be used to help inform the clinical decision-making of school nurses in their work with symptomatic individuals,” said Secretary of Education Dan French, “but testing should not be required for symptomatic students or staff to return to school.”
“We will no doubt continue to see cases of COVID-19 in our communities and in our schools,” said French, “but with the advent of vaccination and new treatments, the risks from COVID-19 are much lower than they were two years ago. I am very optimistic that the opening of school this year will proceed with minimal interruption from COVID-19.”
Hall said she is also optimistic about the upcoming school year, given the current level of the virus in the region. She encouraged families to get their students vaccinated if they aren’t already and to look to school nurses as a partner in their family’s health care team, which would also include the parents, primary care providers and pediatricians.
Hall said as challenging as the last few years have been, one silver lining is the collaboration that has developed between the Vermont State School Nurses Association, the AOE, the Health Department, the Vermont Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, and the Vermont Child Health Improvement Program at UVM.
“We want pediatricians and school nurses to be sharing the same information with families,” said Hall of the ongoing collaboration. “Moving forward that is going to be delightful to have that continue.”
Hall said it’s also important for parents to connect with school nurses throughout the school year to keep them informed of any health-related developments with their children.
“It’s important to recognize that the school nurse is the parent’s ally,” said Hall.
