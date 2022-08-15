State Issues New School COVID Recommendations
Dr. Sophia Hall is being honored by the state and national nurses' associations for her work locally within the Kingdom East School District, and at the state-level during the COVID-19 pandemic as a leader who sat with state officials to help write the plan for the safe re-opening of Vermont's schools. (Courtesy Photo)

Last week the Vermont Agency of Education and the Department of Health released their COVID guidance for the return to school.

A memo issued to school nurses outlines recommendations on how to manage symptomatic students and staff and implement testing protocols.

