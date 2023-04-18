New location, same problem.
In a letter dated April 7, the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation (VDEC) ordered Rodger and Kate French to cease unpermitted composting operations on their property at 780 Crawford Hill Rd. in West Charleston.
The Frenches have until April 21 to comply with the order or face potential fines and court action.
If it sounds familiar, it is.
The Frenches were previously cited for illegal compost and poultry operations at 66 Horseshoe Lane in Lyndon.
They have been fined well over $100,000 for Lyndon zoning violations with no effect, and problems of constant noise, strong odors, and unsanitary conditions persist.
In both cases, solutions have been elusive.
The situations in West Charleston and Lyndon, each linked to French’s companies Community Waste Solutions and Northeast Kingdom Community Composting, have exposed shortcomings in state and municipal enforcement.
“STEP UP AND DEAL WITH THE SITUATION”
Formal complaints triggered the VDEC order.
In a letter dated March 29, 15 neighbors reported the Frenches had been dumping large amounts of raw food scraps on their property for nearly two years “with what appears to be very little regard for the composting rules established by the state.”
The neighbors claimed the Frenches violated state solid management rules that govern setbacks and operating standards.
The letter said, in part, “There are strong odors emanating from the property which are continuously affecting the households in closest proximity to the dumping site and intermittently affecting the other households on the road whenever they are in close proximity while taking walks, hiking, passing by in vehicles, and/or performing chores on their own properties such as mowing fields, plowing, etc.”
“Activities with neighborhood pets have also had to be curtailed ever since one of the neighborhood dogs (a Great Dane) nearly died after ingesting something from the unfenced food scrap pile, and it is anyone’s guess as to how much wildlife is being poisoned by the easy access to those scraps.”
In conclusion, the neighbors wrote, “We are hereby requesting that one of the State agencies step up and deal with this situation!”
“IT’S PRETTY FRUSTRATING”
In late January, Kathleen French claimed the matter was a misunderstanding.
She believed the poultry and compost activity in West Charleston was allowed under a state exception for “small composting facilities.” She said Community Waste Solutions was in the process of seeking state certification and permitting.
That did not happen.
In its cease and desist order this month, VDEC gave the Frenches until April 21 to prove (1) Composting operations on site have stopped and (2) A compost facility permit application has been filed with either the Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets or the Agency of Natural Resources.
As of this week, no applications have been filed.
If the Frenches do not comply, enforcement will fall to the Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District.
“If they don’t abide by state, we’re going to have to be the ones who pursue some [costly, drawn out] legal action,” said NEKWMD Executive Director Paul Tomasi.
The waste district has struggled to deal with the Frenches, who have generated complaints for illegal composting in four local communities in recent years (Westmore, North Troy, Lyndon, and West Charleston).
Because the Frenches are unwilling to follow basic rules to prevent odor and animal problems, law-abiding composters could face stricter regulations.
“We’ve been chasing these people across the countryside for two to three years now. If they put a fraction of the energy into compliance that they do into skirting the regulations, they wouldn’t have any issues whatsoever. But for some strange reason, they feel it’s easier to pursue this path of non-compliance, and it’s pretty frustrating,” Tomasi said.
“They’re such small players in the grand scheme of things, but they’re sucking up a lot of time and resources that could be spent elsewhere.”
SYSTEMATIC FAILURE
Despite the VDEC letter and conditions, there is no telling when the complaints in West Charleston will be addressed.
In Lyndon, VDEC opened an investigation into compost piles on Horseshoe Lane in November 2021. After an initial site visit, VDEC gave Lyford two weeks to clean up the mess.
A follow-up inspection found that the food waste had been removed. VDEC declared the matter resolved and closed the case.
Months later, the compost piles returned.
Neighbors pursued complaints through multiple avenues to no avail.
The Health Officer declined to issue a health order, favoring zoning enforcement as the best course of action. The Zoning Administrator assessed fines, but has no power to force compliance. The Animal Control officer has jurisdiction over domestic animals but not commercial poultry. The Lyndonville Police Department does not have statutory authority to intervene because no crime has been committed. The Tax Collector reported that Lyford owed unpaid property taxes for 2021, but had two years to pay the amount and remove the tax lien.
Meanwhile the VDEC’s Solid Waste Compliance Section attempted a second site visit in July 2021, but could not gain access to the property.
The Select Board can — and did — refer the matter to the courts, where it remains.
