State Legislators, Education Officials Continue Weighting Study Work

On Monday education officials from the Northeast Kingdom and around the state held a press event to advocate for the state’s adoption of an updated funding methodology that could bring benefits to many NEK School Districts and taxpayers.
Kingdom East Superintendent Jen Botzojorns was one of the presenters calling on the state to pass a bill that would implement a new weighting formula for calculating the number of “equalized pupils” in schools.
“I’m here today to encourage your work passing legislation this session that addresses the disproportional needs our rural schools face. Adopt the recommendations of the weighting study,” said Botzojorns.
Botzojorns cited several ways in which Kingdom East students were affected by the present system, including high levels of attrition from staff due to funding restraints, a reliance on provisional teachers, neglected facilities and others.
“The current system is inequitable and we can’t wait,” said Botzojorns. “Being rural means there are simply not as many resources. The Vermont Constitution states that every child must be afforded substantially equal access to a quality public education and this is not the case. … It’s our duty to take action on this weighting study this year. Our children can’t wait.”
Botzojorns was joined by education officials from other corners of the state, including Winooski and Rutland during the event.
The advocates said the issue was a fundamental issue of equity for students and that the present situation is against the Vermont Constitution and violates the equitable standard established in the Brigham decision, which changed Vermont’s school funding system decades ago.
According to legislators and the school officials who support H54, which is working its way through legislative committees, the present method of weighting pupils does not deliver equitable educational opportunities and disadvantages certain population segments like economically-challenged districts, rural districts, and school districts with large numbers of English learners and other specific education needs.
The number of equalized pupils, along with total budgeted expenses, are principal factors in determining the education property tax rate. H54 calls for giving greater “weight” to those disadvantaged categories, resulting in some districts with a high percentage of students in these categories having a higher number of equalized pupils compared to districts with fewer students in these categories. The weights account for the different level of resources and dollars it takes to educate students in the different categories.
If the new weights, which were recommended in a study commissioned by the legislature and conducted by UVM, are adopted it would not necessarily provide more resources to certain districts but would lower the cost of the educational dollars from a property tax rate perspective and allow districts benefiting from the new weights to boost education spending without having as pronounced an impact on property taxes.
According to participants in the press event, the study, and state officials, there is no discernible methodology or rationale supporting the present weights, which have been in place for over 20 years.
H54 is sponsored by Rep. Michael Marcotte, R-Orleans, Rep. Katherine Sims, D-Orleans-Caledonia, Rep. Scott Campbell, D-St. Johnsbury.
During the press event, Rep. Laura Sibilia-I-Windham-Bennington, said the House version of the bill would look to phase in some of the recommended weights over three years because while some districts would see a property tax rate advantage under the new weights, other districts see their property taxes rises. The phased-in approach would look to soften the blow of sudden changes for those districts.
The House has held several hearings on the bill and weighting study. The Senate has also taken up the topic and S13 is in the Senate Education Committee.
Agency of Education Secretary Dan French said Tuesday and during previous testimony to the legislative committees on the study and bill that the issues are complex and the implications should be fully explored before a bill is passed.
“The weighting study - the implications of it are fairly complex - I think the devil is in the details. A big part of the detail has to do with implementation,” said French, noting he looks forward to working on the issue with the legislature. “It is not a simple process by any means.”
French noted that the current weights were arbitrarily derived and the weighting study addresses the differences in educational costs with empirical data and that changes should be made. “That’s a conclusion that is hard not to acknowledge and I think once again will require more analysis on implementation.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.