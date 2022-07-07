State, Littleton Water And Light Battle In Lawsuit

As the town of Littleton and Littleton Water and Light remain locked in a lawsuit, the New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration, an intervenor in the case, is weighing in on the town’s side and has asked the court to declare LWL a municipal utility department under town control.
LWL disagrees and argues that its 1903 charter and subsequent state law make it an independent utility, which not only serves Littleton residents but residents in neighboring towns, and the litigation brought against it by the town was sparked by the former town manager and finance director seeking to “raid” LWL reserves “for the specific purpose of shoring up” the town’s finances, but at the expense of LWL and its ratepayers.
After a year of few case filings at Grafton Superior Court, both parties are asking the court for a decision as the litigation, at least for the moment, remains on track for a trial later this year.
In a motion seeking summary judgment filed on May 31, Brendan O’Donnell, an attorney with the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Civil Bureau representing the DRA, argues that LWL is required under state statute (New Hampshire RSA 32) to comply with the Municipal Budget Law as a town department and turn over its financial information to the town, but LWL currently is not.
“The Municipal Budget Law applies to all towns in the State, and the law sets forth various requirements regarding the preparation of municipal budgets,” wrote O’Donnell. “Among other things, the law requires that all municipal departments, including ‘self-sustaining departments as water, sewer and electric departments,’ must annually prepare and submit statements of estimated expenditures and revenues to the municipality’s governing body. LWL is such a municipal department and must comply with the Municipal Budget Act.”
The New Hampshire Legislature granted the town the authority to own and operate a municipal water and electric department through Chapter 255 of the 1903 New Hampshire Laws, which the Legislature subsequently amended several times, with the “enabling legislation” in the ensuing next decades granting all powers to the town and giving the town “financial oversight provisions,” he said.
The town ultimately acquired LWL to provide municipal water and electric services and the Select Board appoints LWL commissioners, he said.
In 1979, the Legislature enacted another legislative amendment that required the LWL commissioners to provide monthly profit-and-loss statements to the town Select Board, said O’Donnell.
“Taken together, LWL is clearly a part of the town,” he said. “It is absurd to suggest that LWL is somehow a ‘unique entity’ that is not part of the town when the town owns all of the property that makes up the LWL water and electric systems … Moreover, LWL’s argument ignores the plain language of the Enabling Legislation and belies common sense.”
On June 30, LWL, represented by attorney Joseph Driscoll, filed a motion asking the court to reject the DRA’s motion for summary judgment, arguing that “DRA’s one-size-fits-all approach must fail here and instead summary judgment is warranted in favor of LWL,” which he said is not subject to the Municipal Budget Law and its connection to the town does not make it subject.
“When you are a hammer, everything is a nail,” argues Driscoll. “The DRA is a hammer, but fails to realize LWL is not a nail: LWL is unique. The DRA insists that the more general Municipal Budget Law applies to LWL, but ignores the detailed and specific framework designed for LWL. As the DRA itself has acknowledged to the New Hampshire Legislature in the past, LWL ‘is a legislatively created special district, which is unlike any other governmental entity in the state.’ Historically described by DRA as ‘neither fish nor fowl.’ LWL is governed by, subject to, and empowered by special legislation specific to LWL, and to no other entity. It is that specific and carefully designed legislative framework that governs and applies to LWL, not the Municipal Budget Law.”
For 119 years, the historical operation of LWL has consistently been independent from the Select Board and town manager — demonstrating “a legislative intent to maintain its independence” — and the enabling legislation specifically directed that LWL commissioners have full charge and control of the construction, management, and maintenance of LWL and of fixing rates and managing contracts, with that independence and freedom from “town manager interference” reconfirmed and codified by the Legislature in 1949, said Driscoll.
He argues that “financial mismanagement” by the town led to substantial revenue shortfalls and past Littleton officials began “exploring options to raid LWL’s reserve fund.”
“In an apparent effort to fill in the holes of the town of Littleton’s finances caused by the town of Littleton’s officials, [former Town Manager] Andrew Dorsett and [former Town Finance Director] Karen Noyes began reaching out to the DRA in early 2019 to get the DRA to force LWL to subject itself to more oversight by the town of Littleton,” argues Driscoll, who cites an email from Noyes as one piece of evidence.
“The evident purpose of the town of Littleton’s efforts has been to attempt to siphon off assets from LWL and raid its reserve fund for the specific purpose of shoring up the town of Littleton’s finances at the expense of LWL and its ratepayers,” alleges Driscoll.
He said the email by the former town finance director states, “‘This could help reduce the tax impact and cover some of the revenues I feel we may be short on. This may protect our fund balance as well. I have a feeling the Selectmen plan to dip into what we have to offset taxes.’”
Driscoll said the email “also demonstrated that the town of Littleton was working with the DRA against LWL while falsely claiming to LWL that the DRA was forcing the issue … Eventually, the town of Littleton officials sought to fix their financial mismanagement by siphoning assets from LWL and blaming DRA for the actions they planned and took.”
But maintaining LWL’s self-governance gives it the ability to control its own reserve fund and keep its rates among the lowest in the region and not jeopardize its financial condition, he said.
“Alternatively, the town of Littleton Select Board could dictate a budget by which LWL would impose rates upon ratepayers that are in excess of what are necessary for LWL’s operation solely to generate excess surpluses to be turned over to the town of Littleton, “said Driscoll. “LWL’s expert explained that ‘[s]uch an outcome would by definition lead to LWL customer retail rate increases while the town of Littleton Select Board would be insulated from the political blow-back of what is essentially de-facto increased taxation.’ As the documents in this case have revealed, these possibilities are not remotely far-fetched …”
Applying the Municipal Budget Law to LWL “would have substantially negative consequences,” argues Driscoll.
A trial management conference is scheduled for Sept. 8.
Since the lawsuit was filed, LWL now presents an annual budget at town meeting.
It is a net-zero budget with no tax impact, with its expenses meeting revenues.
The town’s lawsuit seeks LWL’s year-end financials for town consideration, the monthly profit-and-loss statements, and any excess funds for review.
