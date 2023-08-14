As rain storms hammer New Hampshire, state-owned and private OHRV trails have incurred damage and washouts, leaving state crews and local clubs scrambling to assess, repair and reopen trails as quickly as possible and leaving local communities feeling the economic impact from trails that remain off-limits.

“We’ve had a lot of damage this summer, similar to the last few summers, actually,” Craig Rennie, chief supervisor of the New Hampshire Trails Bureau, said Wednesday. “The worst of the damage appears to be in Pittsburg and the Swanzey area. There are some other smaller washouts around the state, but those are the two hardest-hit communities. There are still trails closed in Pittsburg.”

