As rain storms hammer New Hampshire, state-owned and private OHRV trails have incurred damage and washouts, leaving state crews and local clubs scrambling to assess, repair and reopen trails as quickly as possible and leaving local communities feeling the economic impact from trails that remain off-limits.
“We’ve had a lot of damage this summer, similar to the last few summers, actually,” Craig Rennie, chief supervisor of the New Hampshire Trails Bureau, said Wednesday. “The worst of the damage appears to be in Pittsburg and the Swanzey area. There are some other smaller washouts around the state, but those are the two hardest-hit communities. There are still trails closed in Pittsburg.”
Currently closed in Pittsburg, on trails maintained by the Great North Woods Riders ATV Club, are Indian Stream Road (north from Moose Pond Road to end of use), Redline Trail (all), Perry Brook Trail (all), Cowen Hill Road (Indian Stream to Willys Way), George’s Trail (all), Hardscrabble Trail (all), Farr Road (all), Cloutier’s Pit Trail, Day Road, Jacquith Pond Road (Farr Road to Woodyard), Four Corners Road (Farr Road to Black Bear Trail), and Old Country Lane (from Tuckers Spur to Four Corners Road).
Closed in Colebrook, on the trail system maintained by the Metallak ATV Club, is Peaks Trail.
In North Stratford, on the system maintained by the North Country ATV Club, there is no access to Groveton via the Potato Hill Trail. The railroad bed is also closed.
“The storms have been ongoing,” said Rennie. “In the month of July we were constantly reacting to damage around the state.”
Washouts and damage have been reported in all of the state trails bureau’s three districts.
The New Hampshire Trails Bureau maintains a list of clubs and trail information and conditions on its website and updates daily the trails that have been reopened or remain closed.
The state has been to Pittsburg to repair and reopen a segment of Indian Stream Road and has made emergency repairs on Connecticut Lakes headwaters property after some camp lessees became stranded from washouts, said Rennie.
“Between the Perry Stream property and Connecticut lakes, there’s a bunch of different work being done to get people in and out,” he said.
The staff at the Trails Bureau as well as at the New Hampshire Department of Transportation and the DOT’s Bureau of Rail and Transit are still working to assess damage and estimate the total cost of it locally and statewide, though the overall damage is expected to be in the millions of dollars.
In recent years, while summers were mostly drier, there were still rain events that dumped five or six inches of water on some communities in the span of a day or hours, said Rennie.
“The intensity and storm frequency is something that seems to be changing,” he said.
Even the state’s public infrastructure, roadways and highways, from a municipality level to NHDOT, are dealing with issues if infrastructure is undersized or worn out and it becomes blocked, resulting in full washouts of roads, said Rennie.
“It’s really no different on the trails, just on a smaller scale,” he said.
Just as no cost estimate has been determined, there is currently no timeline on when all trails will be repaired, and Rennie expects that the work will continue into next year.
“Some of these larger washouts are not overnight fixes here,” he said.
The Trails Bureau has limited field staff and equipment, and most of its trail work is surface maintenance, such as regrading, brushing and maintaining gates and signage.
In Swanzey, full sections of rail grade in place since the 1800s have been completely washed out.
“We’re talking 100 feet across and 70 to 80 feet deep,” said Rennie. “The rail trail is gone and there’s no easy fix for that.”
In Pittsburg, many of the impacted and closed trails are on private land, where volunteers from the local OHRV and snowmobile clubs assess and repair damage.
“We work with our volunteers very closely,” he said. “We have about 100 snowmobile clubs we work with and about 25 OHRV clubs. It’s basically an army of volunteers in all of the clubs. We have a grant-in-aid program, or GIA. What we take in from registration dollars from motorized users gets distributed to the clubs through the grant program.”
The money gives the clubs the funding to complete trail maintenance and repair.
“Without that, we wouldn’t be able to maintain the thousands of miles of trails we have,” said Rennie. “It’s because of those volunteers and clubs that this stuff gets done.”
In Pittsburg, much of the damage is on the Perry Stream timber land, about 8,000 acres, where most of the trails are, he said.
“The Great North Woods Riders ATV Club will probably request to use some of that grant-in aid money to repair some of those washouts,” said Rennie. “This spring when we had our GIA grant round, we awarded the Great North Woods Riders ATV Club about $215,000 for trail maintenance for the year. They have a good chunk of change and we reached out to all of our clubs to notify them that if they need to put in a project change request, for the money to repair the storm damage on the trails, they can do that. It gives them the flexibility to repair the trails and get them back open.”
In upper Coos County, OHRV recreation has been an increasing part of the overall economy, one that sees visitors staying in motels and cabins and visiting local eateries and businesses.
Rennie said his bureau is hearing of adverse economic impacts this summer from the rains and closed trails, particularly in the Pittsburg area and possibly in communities like Colebrook and Errol.
“They’re saying that they feel it is hurting the economy,” he said. “The more trails that get washed out or closed and don’t get reopened can hurt the tourism that they depend on.”
Clint Savage, the state Trails Bureau’s District 1 supervisor for Coos County who helps oversee trails and runs a few of the bureau’s equipment operators, has been scrambling to keep up with the washouts, said Rennie.
The Great North Woods Riders are likewise very active in Pittsburg and upper Coos, as is the snowmobile club, which this time of year conducts trail maintenance to prepare for the winter season, but is now reacting to washouts and is making an inventory of damage, he said.
The Trails Bureau and New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game have issued a joint press release notifying OHRV riders across the state to be on the alert for washouts and storm damage.
And so far at least, riders are complying with directives to keep off closed trails.
“I haven’t had any complaints of people riding on closed trails or washed-out areas or anything like that,” said Rennie.
Like snow machines in winter, OHRV riders are advised to ride to each trail’s condition and to adjust their speed accordingly.
“Inexperience and speed are the two main contributors to accidents on OHVRs and snowmobiles,” he said. “You need to ride to the conditions of the trail that you’re on.”
Very few snowmobile trails are open to summer OHRV use because OHRVs, if they are not fitted with snow machine-like tracks and registered as a snowmobile, will, if ridden when the ground is not frozen, damage the trails that the clubs work hard to maintain, said Rennie.
