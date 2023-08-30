State, Local Officials Remain Focused On Flood Recovery

State and local officials are focused on the long road to recovery that still lies ahead for many following July’s historic flooding.
During his media briefing Wednesday, Gov. Phil Scott reflected on the statewide cleanup effort held Saturday and how much work remains.
“From what I saw and what I hear from people around the state, there is still a lot of work to do,” said Scott. “It’s not over and we will continue to need volunteers and efforts like this to get us through the next couple of months.”
Scott noted that over 100,000 pounds of debris had been collected Saturday alone, which adds to the thousands of tons of debris that had already been hauled away, and the rebuilding efforts that will take months.
“I know for many, especially in areas that weren’t impacted, the July floods are a thing of the past, but we have to remember there are still thousands of Vermonters and employers living with the consequences every single day,” said Scott. “They are still mucking out their homes, repairing the damage and searching for funding so they can pay their bills and rebuild their lives. They are still worried about the basics, like whether the furnace will fire up for winter, which is right around the corner. That’s why this response and recovery continues to be the primary focus for me, my team, municipalities, charitable organizations as well as our Congressional delegation and local leaders, and will be for many, many months ahead.”
The necessary long-term recovery efforts were top of mind for dozens of regional officials who digitally convened Tuesday for a session hosted by NEK Collaborative to focus on the regional flood response, recovery and future. One thing that was discussed is the potential formation of a multi-county, long-term recovery group in the Northeast Kingdom to help individuals and communities in the coming months and to build resiliency and capacity in the NEK to handle future events like flooding.
About 50 attended the web-based event, providing a cross-section of NEK legislators, municipal officials, nonprofit representatives, staffers from the offices of Sen. Peter Welch and Rep. Becca Balint, and others.
They heard from several people that explained what had been accomplished so far as well as the ongoing needs. David Upson, Town Manager of Hardwick, which saw a significant amount of flooding, commended the outpouring of volunteers and charitable organizations that have helped thus far.
“The partnership with the local nonprofits and volunteering have been amazing,” said Upson. “One Saturday we had 70 volunteers to help muck out and clean private homes.”
Upson said a priority he sees is for the state to lead a coordinated effort to clean up the river corridors from the headwaters to Lake Champlain. “I don’t think that should be put on the individual towns to have to do,” he said.
The group shared the ongoing resources that were still available and referenced assistance that could be had at the FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Barton as well as a couple upcoming sessions to help people navigate the various programs and services that in Hardwick.
Meghan Wayland, of Northeast Kingdom Organizing, shared how her nonprofit organization helped coordinate volunteers that have assisted at 41 homes across Orleans and Caledonia counties with more to go. Wayland said they have performed 25 muck outs, 27 guts, and 13 mold remediations already with 4 or 5 homes scheduled for this week and 10 more to go in Orleans County in the weeks ahead. They have been in Craftsbury, Hardwick, Orleans, Barton, Coventry, Lowell, Greensboro, Irasbur, and Glover, and will be in Burke, Derby and Morgan as well.
Wayland said NEKO stepped into the coordination effort because of the efforts they had already been underway to build connections and networks across the region, but NEKO was not formed to serve as a disaster recovery group.
Wayland noted the great disparity among communities in terms of their municipal resources and capacity to handle emergency needs and assist residents.
“I don’t think NEKO can handle this,” she said of the work that lies ahead to rebuild people’s homes and strengthen communities. “We aren’t going to be able to do this alone.”
Wayland encouraged the officials to take part in the planning process for the long-term recovery group that could represent all three counties of the NEK and possibly Lamoille County as well.
The idea of the group was prompted by representatives of FEMA, which can support the group, and NEKO and the NEK Collaborative helped coordinate an initial meeting, said Jen Carlo, Executive Director of NEK Collaborative.
The next meeting to discuss the formation of the group will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 10 a.m. via Zoom.
Carlo said they are looking for any and all from the NEK that have an interest in helping the effort, including human service organizations, nonprofits, faith-based groups, financial institutions and others.
“We are looking for a cross-section of the Kingdom to lead recovery efforts in whatever ways the group deems necessary,” said Carlo, who noted they are casting a wide net for participants.
The group will decide at the meeting how it should be constructed and led going forward.
Carlo noted that while the group’s immediate task would be to continue to coordinate and lead recovery efforts from the flooding, the long-term vision is for the group to evolve into a network that can support structures and communities for the next crisis.
People interested in the effort should contact Carlo at jennifer@nekcollaborative.org or Wayland at meghan@nekorganizing.org.
